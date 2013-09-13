By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 13 A report by U.N.
chemical weapons experts will likely confirm that poison gas was
used in an Aug. 21 attack on Damascus suburbs that killed
hundreds of people, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on
Friday.
"I believe that the report will be an overwhelming,
overwhelming report that chemical weapons (were) used, even
though I cannot publicly say at this time before I receive this
report," Ban said at a U.N. meeting.
He was referring to an eagerly awaited report by the U.N.
expert team led by Ake Sellstrom of Sweden.
U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said that Ban does not have
Sellstrom's report yet. Ban has said previously, however, that
he was in contact with Sellstrom and had urged him to expedite
his conclusions.
Sellstrom is to travel to New York this weekend to deliver
the report and brief Ban, said diplomats, speaking on the
condition of anonymity.
The United States said on Friday it was confident that the
U.N. report would say chemical weapons were used in Syria.
France's U.N. ambassador, Gerard Araud, told reporters that
Monday is the tentative date for Ban to present Sellstrom's
report to the Security Council and other U.N. member states.
Ban also said on Friday that Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad "has committed many crimes against humanity," though he
did not say whether it was Assad's forces or rebels who used the
chemical weapons in the Aug. 21 attack.
While Sellstrom's report will not explicitly pin the blame
on either side, diplomats say the facts they gathered could
suggest which side in the 2-1/2 year civil war was responsible.
The United States and other Western powers blame forces
loyal to Assad for the attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin
asserts there is "every reason to believe" it was carried out by
rebels.
Two Western diplomats said they strongly expect Sellstrom's
report will confirm the U.S. view that sarin gas was used in the
attack, which the United States says killed over 1,400 people,
many of them children.
The diplomats added they expected the report would
indirectly implicate the Syrian government. They declined to
elaborate, but the details that the report could include are
types of weapons used and trajectories.
Sellstrom's report could become a bargaining chip in talks
between Russia and Western powers on conditions for Syria to
give up its chemical weapons and the terms of a U.N. Security
Council resolution on the matter.