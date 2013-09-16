* Report does not identify who used sarin-filled rockets
* France, Britain, U.S. say U.N. findings point to Assad
* Government, rebels blame each other for Aug. 21 attack
By Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 16 U.N. chemical
investigators on Monday confirmed the use of sarin nerve agent
in an Aug. 21 poison gas attack outside the Syrian capital in a
long-awaited report that the United States, Britain and France
said proved government forces were responsible.
"This is the most significant confirmed use of chemical
weapons against civilians since Saddam Hussein used them in
Halabja (Iraq) in 1988," U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
said. "The international community has pledged to prevent any
such horror from recurring, yet it has happened again."
The U.N. team was investigating only whether chemical
weapons were used in a deadly assault on the rebel-held Damascus
suburb of Ghouta. The report does not say who launched the
attack, though U.S., British and French envoys said technical
details in it pointed to government culpability.
"On the basis of the evidence obtained during the
investigation of the Ghouta incident, the conclusion is that
chemical weapons have been used in the ongoing conflict between
the parties in the Syrian Arab Republic, also against civilians,
including children, on a relatively large scale," said the
report by chief U.N. investigator Ake Sellstrom of Sweden.
"In particular, the environmental, chemical and medical
samples we have collected provide clear and convincing evidence
that surface-to-surface rockets containing the nerve agent sarin
were used," it said.
The report said the weather conditions on Aug. 21 ensured
that as many people as possible were injured or killed.
Temperatures were falling between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., it said,
which meant that air was moving downwards toward the ground.
"Chemical weapons use in such meteorological conditions
maximizes their potential impact as the heavy gas can stay close
to the ground and penetrate into lower levels of buildings and
constructions where many people were seeking shelter," it said.
The results of Sellstrom's investigation are not surprising.
Several weeks ago U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry announced
that sarin had been used in the chemical attack on the Ghouta
region. The United States has said that 1,400 people were
killed, including more than 400 children.
"This was a grave crime and those responsible must be
brought to justice as soon as possible," Ban said.
On Friday, Ban said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad "has
committed many crimes against humanity," though he did not
specifically blame him for the Ghouta attack. He added that
Assad would be held to account for his crimes.
RESPONSIBILITY UNCLEAR
Syria and Russia have blamed the Aug. 21 attack on the
rebels. The rebels, the United States and other Western powers
blame forces loyal to Assad for the Ghouta attack.
It was not immediately clear whether any of the details in
the report suggested culpability.
British, French and U.S. envoys told reporters the U.N.
report left no doubt that Assad's government was responsible for
the chemical attack. The opposition Syrian Coalition said the
report "clearly shows that only the Syrian regime could have
carried out these attacks."
Russian U.N. envoy Vitaly Churkin countered that there was
no scientific proof government forces were responsible for the
attack. "We need to not jump to any conclusions," Churkin said.
Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari did not respond to
requests for comment on the report.
U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power provided some details.
"We have associated one type of munition cited in the UN
report - 122 mm rockets - with previous regime attacks," she
said. "We have reviewed thousands of open source videos related
to the current conflict in Syria and have not observed the
opposition manufacturing or using this style of rocket."
British U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant said the rocket
samples examined had a payload of 350 liters (92 gallons), which
was 35 times the amount used in the Tokyo subway attack in 1995.
"Mr Sellstrom confirmed that the quality of the sarin was
superior both to that used in the Tokyo subway but also to that
used by Iraq during the Iraq-Iran war," he told reporters.
"This does not point to a cottage industry chemical," said
Lyall Grant, taking a swipe at earlier comments by Churkin.
Churkin said in July that a Moscow analysis found "cottage
industry" quality sarin gas was used in an alleged March 19
attack, which he blamed on the rebels.
President Barack Obama signed an order on Monday waiving a
part of the U.S. Arms Export Control Act to permit U.S.
authorities to supply protective equipment to Syrian opposition
members to guard against chemical weapons. The order also
extends to international organizations.
The U.N. investigators studied five impact sites and were
able to determine the likely trajectory of the projectiles at
two sites: Moadamiyah and Ein Tarma.
Eliot Higgins, who blogs under the name of Brown Moses and
has been tracking videos of weapons used in the Syria conflict,
wrote that he has not seen the opposition using the munitions
identified in the report: a variant of the M14 artillery rocket
and a 330 mm caliber artillery rocket.
Rebels have seized all kinds of weapons from military depots
across the country in the 2 1/2-year civil war that has killed
over 100,000 people, according to the United Nations.
But Amy Smithson, a chemical weapons expert at Monterey
Institute, said the Aug. 21 attack bore "so many hallmarks of a
military trained in chemical warfare doctrine" and not an
untrained force. She said the army has chemical delivery systems
the rebels lack.
The U.N. confirmation of sarin gas use on Aug. 21 comes as
France, Britain and the United States agreed in Paris to seek a
"strong and robust" U.N. resolution that sets binding deadlines
on removal of chemical weapons.
Those talks followed a weekend deal on Syria's chemical
weapons reached by the United States and Russia that could avert
U.S. military action to punish the government for Aug. 21.
Ban urged the Security Council consider ways to ensure
enforcement and compliance with the U.S.-Russia plan. "I agree
there should be consequences for non-compliance. Any use of
chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere, is a crime," he said.