SEOUL Oct 29 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
said on Monday he was deeply disappointed that a ceasefire in
Syria had failed and he called on government troops and
opposition groups to end the fighting immediately.
The ceasefire, proposed by international peace envoy Lakhdar
Brahimi, was supposed to come into effect on Friday and last for
the four days of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.
But Syrian jets bombarded Sunni Muslim regions in Damascus
and across the country on Sunday, activists said, as President
Bashar al-Assad kept up air strikes against rebels despite the
proposed truce.
On Monday, Syrian warplanes bombarded a rebel stronghold on
the edge of Damascus, opposition activists said.
"I am deeply disappointed that the parties failed to respect
the call to suspend fighting," Ban said in the South Korean
capital, Seoul, where he accepted a peace prize. "This crisis
cannot be solved with more weapons and bloodshed.
"I repeat my call for the Security Council, the regional
countries and the region to support Joint Special Representative
Lakhdar Brahimi's mission to help move forward on a political
track," he said.