UNITED NATIONS Aug 28 Syria's U.N. envoy on
Wednesday requested that Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon order a
U.N. team of chemical experts currently in Damascus to
investigate three rebel attacks in which he said Syrian soldiers
inhaled poisonous gas.
Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari told reporters he asked Ban "to
mandate immediately the investigation team present now in
Damascus to investigate three heinous incidents that took place
in the countryside of Damascus on the 22nd, 24th and 25th where
members of the Syrian army inhaled poisonous gas."
Ja'afari spoke just after the five permanent Security
Council members finished meeting behind closed doors on a
British proposal for a draft resolution demanding a swift
response to an alleged chemical weapon attack on Syrian
civilians last week. The envoys did not comment afterwards.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols; editing
by Jackie Frank)