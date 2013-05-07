UNITED NATIONS May 7 The U.N. peacekeeping
force in southern Lebanon has protested to Israel after it
observed increased violations of Lebanese air space by Israel,
which carried out raids in Syria to target what it said were
Iranian missiles bound for Hezbollah militants.
Intelligence sources said Israel on Friday and Sunday
attacked Iranian-supplied missiles stored near the Syrian
capital of Damascus, awaiting transport to Hezbollah, an ally of
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
"UNIFIL (the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon) says that in the
course of the past week it has observed a higher number of
Israeli air violations over Lebanese air space," U.N. spokesman
Martin Nesirky told reporters on Tuesday.
"The U.N. Interim Force has lodged firm protests with the
Israeli Defence Force on this matter asking them to cease the
over flights," Nesirky said.
Lebanon, in a letter obtained by Reuters on Monday, also
called on the U.N. Security Council to "compel Israel to halt
its violations of Lebanon's sovereignty by air, sea and land,
and carry out all its obligations in accordance with Resolution
1701."
U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 halted the 2006
Israel-Hezbollah war in southern Lebanon, which remains a
stronghold of Hezbollah militants. Lebanon regularly accuses
Israel of violating its airspace.
Turkey and Iran have also condemned the Israeli strikes on
Syria.
Syria is engulfed in a two-year civil war, which began as
peaceful protests against Assad that turned violent when his
forces tried to crush the revolt. The United Nations says more
than 70,000 people have been killed.
Israel is reluctant to take sides in Syria's two-year-old
civil war for fear its actions would boost Islamists who are
even more hostile to it than the Assad family, which has
maintained a stable standoff with the Jewish state for decades.
