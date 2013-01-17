UNITED NATIONS Jan 17 War-ravaged Syria has
accused Turkey of receiving stolen goods from armed groups, who
it said plundered some 1,000 factories in the industrial city of
Aleppo, and called on the United Nations to condemn its
neighbor's involvement.
Syria's U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari said in a letter to
the U.N. Security Council and Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon,
released on Thursday, that armed groups "transferred the stolen
goods to Turkey, with the full knowledge of the Turkish
Government."
"Syria would like to point out that these unethical acts ...
are tantamount to direct participation in transnational crime
and piracy," he wrote in the letter dated Jan. 7.
"The Syrian Arab Republic calls on the Security Council and
the Secretary-General to condemn clearly these destructive acts
of terrorism and do what is required to hold accountable their
perpetrators, as well as those states and regional and
international powers that stand behind them," Ja'afari wrote.
The United Nations says more than 60,000 people have been
killed during a 22-month-old revolt against Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, which began with peaceful protests but turned
violent after Assad's forces tried to crush the demonstrations.
Assad's government has repeatedly accused Saudi Arabia,
Qatar, Turkey, the United States and other Western governments
of supporting and arming the rebels. The government deny
providing weapons to the rebels.
The 15-member Security Council has been deadlocked on how to
try to end the violence. The United States and European council
members blame Russia, a staunch Syrian ally, and China for the
council's inaction. Moscow and Beijing have vetoed three
resolutions condemning Assad and reject the idea of imposing
sanctions on his government.