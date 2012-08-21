UNITED NATIONS Aug 21 Global leaders and aid
groups urged the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday to push for
humanitarian access in Syria and prevent thousands of people
displaced by the 17-month conflict from being "held hostage" by
the world body's political deadlock.
The 15-member council has been paralyzed when it comes to
taking strong action - including threatening sanctions - against
Damascus. Russia and China have blocked three Western-backed
attempts to pressure Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and end
the conflict that began as peaceful pro-democracy protests.
Five members of The Elders, an independent group of global
leaders promoting peace and human rights, and aid groups Save
the Children, Refugees International and the Norwegian Refugee
Council called on the council to stem Syria's aid crisis.
"Over one and a half million people inside Syria are now
internally displaced persons, uprooted from their homes as a
result of the conflict in Syria," the group wrote in a letter to
U.N. Security Council ambassadors.
"Most are in dire need of humanitarian assistance," the
group said. "We urge you not to allow the welfare of thousands
of displaced people in Syria to be held hostage to the ongoing
deadlock at the political level."
The Elders who signed the letter were former Irish President
Mary Robinson, former President of Brazil Fernando Henrique
Cardoso, former Prime Minister of Norway Gro Harlem Brundtland,
former Education Minister of Mozambique Graça Machel and Ela
Bhatt, founder of India's Self-Employed Women's Association.
Humanitarian conditions in Syria have deteriorated as
fighting worsens, cutting off civilians from food supplies,
health care and other assistance, U.N. agencies say.
The United Nations has said more than 18,000 have died and
some 170,000 people have fled the country as a result of the
fighting in Syria. U.N. aid chief Valerie Amos said last week
that up to 2.5 million people in Syria needed aid.
"We feel it is critical to reach an agreement with Syrian
authorities on securing humanitarian access inside Syria and to
ensure that funds are available to respond to the needs on the
ground," The Elders members and the aid groups wrote.