GENEVA, June 1 Syrian forces and allied
"shabbiha" militia who stand accused of committing a massacre in
Houla may be liable for prosecution for crimes against humanity,
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay said on
Friday.
Pillay, in a speech read out on her behalf to a special
session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, said: "These
acts may amount to crimes against humanity and other
international crimes and may be indicative of a pattern of
widespread or systematic attacks against civilian populations
that have been perpetrated with impunity."
Pillay, a former war crimes judge, added: "I reiterate that
those who order, assist or fail to stop attacks on civilians are
individually criminally liable for their actions."
