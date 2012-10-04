UNITED NATIONS Oct 4 The U.N. Security Council
strongly condemned on Thursday a mortar attack by Syria on a
Turkish border town that killed five people and demanded that
"such violations of international law stop immediately and are
not repeated."
"The members of the Security Council underscored that this
incident highlighted the grave impact the crisis in Syria has on
the security of its neighbors and on regional peace and
stability," the 15-member council said in a statement.
The council "called on the Syrian government to fully
respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its
neighbors."
The mortar attack happened on Wednesday and Turkey responded
by striking targets in Syria later the same day and Thursday.