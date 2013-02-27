WASHINGTON Feb 27 The United States is expected
to provide medical supplies and food aid to Syrian fighters, a
policy shift to directly help those opposing President Bashar
al-Assad's forces on the ground, sources familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the
United States continues to oppose providing lethal assistance
and said it also will not provide such items as bullet-proof
vests, armored personnel vehicles and military training for now.
A U.S. State Department spokeswoman traveling with U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry in Rome, where he is likely to
announce the steps following talks with the opposition and a
"Friends of Syria" meeting on Thursday, declined comment.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Michael Roddy)