WASHINGTON Aug 13 The Pentagon on Monday
deplored what it saw as an increasing use of air power by Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad's government against rebels, but
stopped short of suggesting a move toward any additional steps
like a no-fly zone.
The comments came just days after U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton said the United States and Turkey were looking
at all measures to help Syrian rebels overthrow Assad, including
establishing a no-fly zone.
Asked about the use of Syrian air power at a briefing with
reporters, Pentagon spokesman George Little said: "We've seen a
very troubling and despicable uptick in attacks from the air,
perpetrated by the Syrian regime."
"This is yet another example of their depraved behavior.
This needs to stop as does the violence they continue to pursue
against their own people," Little said.
Little did not comment on the possibility of establishing a
no-fly zone, which would use the threat of force to stop Syrian
warplanes from operating over all or part of Syria's territory.
While the Pentagon has done basic contingency planning on a
range of options in Syria, putting in place a no-fly zone - even
if the allies agree to do so - could take weeks or months.
The imposition of no-fly zones by foreign powers was crucial
in helping Libyan rebels overthrow Muammar Gaddafi last year,
but it required NATO attacks to destroy Libyan air defenses.
In March testimony to Congress, Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta warned of potential "severe collateral damage" in
establishing a no-fly zone because Syria's air defense systems,
which are far more sophisticated than Libya's, were located in
populated areas.
At the same hearing, General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the
U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned that Syria had far
more sophisticated air defense systems than existed in Libya.
A small but vocal group of U.S. senators ha s called on
President Barack Obama to take s t eps s uch a s arming the Syrian
rebels and imposing a no-fly zone.
"The United States should work with our allies to defend the
de facto safe zones the rebels have already established in
northern Syria," Senat or J oseph Lieberman said on Monday.
"Since Bashar al - Assad is now increasingly using helicopters
and fighter aircraft to attack these areas, it makes sense for
us to put in place a no-f l y zone to help defend them -
something, as in Libya, that would not require putting any
American boots on the ground," he told Reut ers.
Monday's Pentagon comments came the same day rebels in
eastern Syria said they had captured the pilot of a government
fighter jet after shooting down his aircraft - a rare event for
the lightly armed rebels battling Assad's superior weaponry.
The state news channel Syria TV said the plane crashed due
to technical problems during a "regular training mission."