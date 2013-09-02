* Some lawmakers using conflict to try to ease Pentagon cuts
* Costs could escalate if military action lasts longer
* Strike on Syria could buoy weapons-makers' shares
By Andrea Shalal-Esa and David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 The U.S. military's decision
to move an aircraft carrier into the Red Sea to help out with
any "contingencies" underscores concerns a strike on Syria could
evolve into another costly war as U.S. defense spending faces
massive, mandatory cuts.
Current and former military officials say the cost of firing
cruise missiles at selected targets in Syria would be relatively
easily absorbed, and analysts say the effect on U.S. weapons
makers would be relatively minimal.
But some U.S. lawmakers worry a strike against Syria could
trigger a broader conflict.
They are using that argument as another reason to avert more
than $500 billion in military spending cuts facing the Pentagon
over the next decade under the process known as "sequestration,"
on top of $487 billion in cuts that were already planned.
"We cannot keep asking the military to perform mission after
mission with sequestration and military cuts hanging over their
heads," Republican Buck McKeon, chairman of the House of
Representatives Armed Services Committee, told CNN on Monday.
Top military leaders have repeatedly warned lawmakers that
further cuts will jeopardize the U.S. military's readiness to
respond to crises like the one now playing out over Syria's
suspected use of chemical weapons against its own citizens.
President Barack Obama's administration says the Syrian
government must be punished for the Aug. 21 chemical weapons
onslaught in the Damascus suburbs that killed over 1,400 people.
But Obama halted plans for a strike against President Bashar
al-Assad's forces until he receives congressional approval.
Loren Thompson, chief operating officer of the Lexington
Institute consultants' group, said the administration's proposed
limited strike on Syria could buoy shares in major weapons
makers such as missile maker Raytheon Co and Lockheed
Martin, which builds the Aegis combat system used on
Navy ships.
Weapons makers are looking to foreign military sales and
commercial markets to offset the downturn in U.S. military
spending, but a new overseas conflict could increase demand for
expendable items such as Raytheon's Tomahawk missiles.
"Any chance of military action tends to boost defense shares
and bolster the case for defense spending," Thompson said,
noting there was always the potential for escalation, despite
the relatively small cost of cruise missile strikes.
Obama has said he will not put U.S. soldiers on the ground
in Syria, but military planners say they are preparing for all
possible "contingencies," a fact reflected by the decision to
reroute the USS Nimitz carrier strike group to the Red Sea,
instead of letting it return home.
"The prospect of military action has to raise questions
about whether sequestration should continue," Thompson said.
TOMAHAWK MISSILES
A limited strike using Tomahawk missiles against Syrian
command structures and chemical weapons delivery systems would
not be an expensive mission by Pentagon standards.
Tomahawk missiles cost an average of about $1.2 million
each, so the overall price for a limited operation using
missiles would depend on how many targets the administration
decided to hit and the number of missiles it would have to use.
Retired Navy Admiral Gary Roughead, who served as chief of
naval operations during the allied strike on Libya in March
2011, said the cost of a limited strike on Syria was unlikely to
require a supplemental budget submission, unless the Obama
administration decided to launch a more protracted campaign.
"We did Libya and pretty much absorbed that out of the
budget, he said."
But the cost for strikes against Syria could rapidly
escalate if the response prompted additional U.S. action, such
as trying to destroy Assad's air defenses or establishing a
no-fly zone with aerial patrols.
The military says it will be prepared no matter what, but
analysts said the budget cuts were affecting how the Pentagon
was approaching the situation with Syria.
"You know ... what the impact has been on Air Force
readiness. That's real. It does seriously limit the ability to
quickly escalate. It does limit proficiency. You can't recover
it without significant time," said Anthony Cordesman, a defense
analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.