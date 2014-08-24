DUBAI Aug 24 Kidnappers in Syria on Sunday freed a U.S. journalist missing since 2012 following Qatari efforts to win his release, al Jazeera reported.

The Qatar-based television station named the journalist as Peter Theo Curtis, and said he had been handed over to a representative of the United Nations. (Reporting by Amena Bakr and Yara Bayoumy; Editing by William Maclean and Robin Pomeroy)