* U.S. sees a 'proportional' and 'appropriate' response
* Little appetite in NATO or U.S. for stronger reaction
* Future incidents could raise political pressure
By Andrew Quinn and Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 The United States expressed
hope on Thursday that Turkey's border clash with Syria does not
escalate further, but stood by its NATO ally's right to defend
itself against aggression spilling over from Syria's internal
armed conflict.
The State Department said Turkey's decision to mount
retaliatory artillery strikes after a Syrian mortar killed five
civilians in southeastern Turkey on Wednesday was appropriate
and proportional.
Pentagon spokesman George Little told reporters, "We hope
that this doesn't escalate into a broader conflict. We hope that
the situation de-escalates."
Little added that the United States put the blame on Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad's government. "We are outraged by the
Syrian government's actions along the Turkish border. We stand
with our Turkish allies," Little added.
Turkey stepped up retaliatory artillery strikes on a Syrian
border town on Thursday, killing several Syrian soldiers, while
its parliament approved further military action in the event of
further spillover from the Syrian fighting.
"Our understanding is that the Turks have responded. The
Turkish Parliament has also given the government the capacity to
respond again if there are future such violations of Turkish
sovereignty," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said.
"From our perspective, the response that Turkey made was
appropriate, it also was designed to strengthen the deterrent
effect so that these kinds of things don't happen again, and it
was proportional," Nuland told reporters.
Syria apologized through the United Nations on Thursday for
the mortar fire and said it would not happen again, Turkey's
Deputy Prime Minister Besir Atalay said.
The attack was the most serious escalation of tensions
between the two neighbors since Syrian forces shot down a
Turkish fighter jet in June. It highlighted the rising risks of
a broader conflict as Assad's 18-month crackdown on armed rebels
continues.
'FLAGRANT VIOLATIONS'
The United States joined other NATO members in voicing
solidarity with Turkey after Ankara requested an emergency
late-night meeting to discuss the strike.
While the U.S.-led Western military alliance called on Syria
to put an end to "flagrant violations of international law,"
political analysts see little appetite in either the United
States or NATO for more aggressive action right now.
"Turkey's allies, beginning with the United States, are
rhetorically committed to Assad's overthrow, but are not
committed to the additional steps that Turkey would like to
see," said Bulent Aliriza, director of the Turkey Project at the
Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in
Washington.
"The likelihood of Turkey sending troops across the border
in large numbers seems extremely low," Aliriza added. "Turkey
finds itself, despite all the words of support, isolated and
under pressure."
U.S. officials have underscored that Turkey is a key partner
as they seek to muster a coordinated international response to
Syria's crisis, which has transformed from an anti-government
uprising into a sectarian conflict that analysts say could
destabilize neighboring states.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke with her Turkish
counterpart, Ahmet Davutoglu, on Wednesday and pledged U.S.
support for Turkey both in NATO and at the U.N. Security
Council, where Assad's chief ally Russia sought to water down a
proposed statement condemning the attack.
The Pentagon said that Defense Secretary Leon Panetta has
not been in touch with Turkish officials, and neither has the
top U.S. military officer, General Martin Dempsey. That could
suggest that the United States is not girding for broader
military fallout from the border shelling incident.
"The secretary has not had any contact with Turkish
officials, but certainly we respect the inherent right of
self-defense displayed by Turkey," Little said.
Henri Barkey, a Turkey expert at Lehigh University in
Pennsylvania, said the measured U.S. response is a signal to
Turkey to stay the course on Syria - although this could prove
increasingly difficult if the violence continues to spread
across the two countries' 566-mile (911 km) border.
"This incident, if it were to be repeated in the future, is
only going to increase Turkey's demands on us. They are going to
say, 'We are being attacked and our allies are doing nothing for
us,'" Barkey said.
"I think all of us, not just the Turks, are going to have to
come up with a new policy that takes into account that this
civil war in Syria may last another year or so. All of us are
going to have to adapt," Barkey added.