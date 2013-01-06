By Paul Eckert
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 6 The U.S. State Department
dismissed a speech by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in
Damascus on Sunday as a meaningless attempt to retain power in
his war-torn country and urged the beleaguered strongman to step
down.
Assad's speech "is yet another attempt by the regime to
cling to power and does nothing to advance the Syrian people's
goal of a political transition," said State Department
spokeswoman Victoria Nuland in a statement.
"His initiative is detached from reality, undermines the
efforts of Joint Special Representative Lakhdar Brahimi, and
would only allow the regime to further perpetuate its bloody
oppression of the Syrian people," she added, and repeated
longstanding U.S. calls for Assad to step down.