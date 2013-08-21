WASHINGTON Aug 21 The White House expressed
alarm on Wednesday about reports that Syrian government forces
used chemical weapons in an attack on civilians and called for a
United Nations investigation into the incident.
"The United States is deeply concerned by reports that
hundreds of Syrian civilians have been killed in an attack by
Syrian government forces, including by the use of chemical
weapons, near Damascus earlier today," White House spokesman
Josh Earnest said in a statement.
"We are formally requesting that the United Nations urgently
investigate this new allegation. The U.N. investigative team,
which is currently in Syria, is prepared to do so, and that is
consistent with its purpose and mandate."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Jason Reed; Editing by Vicki
Allen)