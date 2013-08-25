WASHINGTON Aug 25 The United States now has
little doubt the Syrian government used chemical weapons against
civilians last week, and President Barack Obama is studying how
to respond, a senior official in the U.S. administration said on
Sunday.
"Based on the reported number of victims, reported symptoms
of those who were killed or injured, witness accounts, and other
facts gathered by open sources, the U.S. intelligence community,
and international partners, there is very little doubt at this
point that a chemical weapon was used by the Syrian regime
against civilians in this incident," the official told Reuters.
"We are continuing to assess the facts so the president can
make an informed decision about how to respond to this
indiscriminate use of chemical weapons," the official added.
