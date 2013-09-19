BRIEF-Sibanye Gold says U.S. government panel to probe its Stillwater deal further
* Sibanye and Stillwater Mining Company received written notification from Committee On Foreign Investment In United States (CFIUS)
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday it was essential that a Russia-U.S. deal on eradicating Syria's chemical weapons arsenal be enforced and that the U.N. Security Council act on it next week.
"The Security Council must be prepared to act next week," Kerry told reporters. "It is vital for the international community to stand up and speak out in the strongest possible terms about the importance of enforcible action to rid the world of Syria's chemical weapons."
Kerry also said that recent comments by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who on Wednesday said his government would never develop nuclear weapons, were positive but cautioned that "everything needs to be put to the test."
* Sibanye and Stillwater Mining Company received written notification from Committee On Foreign Investment In United States (CFIUS)
* Canyon reports fourth quarter and 2016 results and provides update on capital program
* Cara reports q4 2016 and 2016 year end results and updates 3 year transformation