By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON May 27 Republican Senator John
McCain, a former presidential candidate and an outspoken
advocate for U.S. military aid to the Syrian opposition, met
with some of the rebels during a surprise visit to the war-torn
country on Monday, his spokesman said.
Spokesman Brian Rogers confirmed McCain's meeting with the
rebels, but declined to give any details about the visit, which
may fuel pressure on Washington to intervene in a conflict that
is believed to have claimed 80,000 lives.
The visit came as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pledged to do their
utmost to bring Syria's warring parties together, and new
allegations surfaced about chemical weapons use in the civil
war.
General Salem Idris, who leads the Supreme Military Council
of the Free Syrian Army, told the Daily Beast in an interview
that McCain's visit came at a critical time for the rebels, who
have stepped up their calls for U.S. support, including heavy
weapons, creation of a no-fly zone and air strikes.
"The visit of Senator McCain to Syria is very important and
very useful especially at this time," the publication quoted
Idris as saying. "We need American help to have change on the
ground; we are now in a very critical situation."
McCain is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Syria
since Robert Ford, the U.S. ambassador to Syria, crossed the
border into northern Syria to meet with Syrian opposition
leaders earlier this month.
It was not immediately clear if McCain, a fierce critic of
the Obama administration's handling of the Syrian crisis, told
government leaders about his plans to visit the country.
The White House had no immediate comment.
A senior Sate Department official, in Paris with Kerry,
confirmed that McCain did "cross into Syrian territory" but
referred all questions to McCain's office.
McCain entered Syria from the country's border with Turkey
and stayed there for several hours before returning to Turkey,
according to the Daily Beast report. It said McCain met with
assembled leaders of Free Syrian Army units in both Turkey and
Syria.
McCain, who made a similar visit to Libya early in that
conflict, called for U.S. military aid to the forces opposing
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a Time magazine column
earlier this month, arguing that the cost of inaction outweighed
the cost of intervention.
"The U.S. does not have to act alone, put boots on the
ground or destroy every Syrian air-defense system to make a
difference," McCain wrote, arguing that training for the rebels,
targeted air strikes and the stationing of Patriot missiles just
across the border would help change the current dynamic.
McCain recalled his support for a U.S.-led effort under then
President Bill Clinton to stop mass atrocities in Bosnia two
decades ago and said the United States was uniquely positioned
to help in Syria as well.
"Taking these steps would save innocent lives, give the
moderate opposition a better chance to succeed and eventually
provide security and responsible governance in Syria after
Assad," he wrote in the Time magazine article. "However, the
longer we wait, the worse the situation gets."
The Obama administration has increased humanitarian aid but
has stopped short of providing lethal assistance to Syrian
opposition forces. The president has resisted pressure to deepen
U.S. involvement in Syria, wary of getting U.S. forces embroiled
in another ground war just as American troops are preparing to
withdraw from Afghanistan.
A U.S. Senate panel voted overwhelmingly last week to send
weapons to forces fighting the Syrian government, but the
Pentagon remains concerned about Assad's ability to shoot down
enemy aircraft with surface-to-air missiles, particularly in a
sustained campaign.
The Pentagon estimates than Syria has five times more air
defenses than those that existed in Libya, where the United
States helped establish a no-fly zone in 2011. They are also far
more densely packed and sophisticated.
In Libya, there were no Western casualties. But the risks
are higher in Syria and it's unclear whether the war-weary
American public - exhausted by the conflicts in Iraq and
Afghanistan - would tolerate U.S. casualties.
