WASHINGTON, Sept 14 The Pentagon said on Saturday that U.S. military forces were still positioned for possible military strikes on Syria, at least for now, even after a U.S.-Russia agreement on destroying Syria's chemical weapons arsenal.

"We haven't made any changes to our force posture to this point," Pentagon spokesman George Little said in a statement.

"The credible threat of military force has been key to driving diplomatic progress, and it's important that the Assad regime lives up to its obligations under the framework agreement."