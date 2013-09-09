(Updates with comments from briefing and context)
Sept 9 The White House will closely examine
Russia's offer to work with Syria to put its chemical weapons
under international control but the U.S. Congress should still
back military action to keep pressure on Damascus, a top aide
said on Monday.
"We want to take a hard look at the proposal," deputy
national security advisor Tony Blinken told reporters. "We'll
obviously discuss the idea with the Russians. And, of course, we
would welcome a decision and action by Syria to give up its
chemical weapons."
Russia, a key ally to Syria, broached the idea on Monday as
a way to avert military strikes that President Barack Obama has
said are needed to hold the Syrian government accountable for
killing more than 1,400 people in an Aug. 21 chemical weapons
attack.
Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem told reporters he
welcomed the proposal.
Blinken sounded a note of skepticism, saying Russia had
repeatedly blocked efforts at the United Nations to deal with
Syria's chemical weapons stockpile, and noting that Syria's
government had refused to sign a treaty to prohibit their use.
Securing the stockpile "would certainly take time,
resources, and probably a peaceful environment," Blinken said.
Blinken said the administration had not had a chance to discuss
the offer with Russia.
The offer came two days ahead of a vote in the U.S. Senate
on authorizing military force. It is uncertain if there will be
enough votes to pass the measure.
Obama and his aides have mounted a big public campaign to
build support in Congress and among the American people weary
after a decade of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and wary of being
drawn into Syria's civil war.
"It's important to note that this proposal comes in the
context of the threat of U.S. action and the pressure that the
president is exerting," Blinken told reporters.
"So it is even more important that we don't take the
pressure off and that Congress give the president the authority
he's requested," he said.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal, Steve Holland and Roberta
