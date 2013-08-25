WASHINGTON Aug 25 Any U.S. response to the
alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria must be part of an
international action, a senior U.S. Democratic senator, Jack
Reed, said on Sunday.
"This has to be an international operation, it can't be a
unilateral American approach," Reed said on CBS television's
Face the Nation show. "It has to have support internationally,
not just politically, but militarily," he said, adding that
Washington could not get into a "general military operation in
Syria."
(Reporting By Susan Cornwell; Editing by David Brunnstrom)