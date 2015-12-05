(Repeats Dec 4 story with no change to text)
By Phil Stewart and Warren Strobel
WASHINGTON Dec 4 Since Turkey shot down a
Russian fighter jet last week, the United States has quietly put
on hold a long-standing request for its NATO ally to play a more
active role in the U.S.-led air war against Islamic State.
The move, disclosed to Reuters by a U.S. official, is aimed
at allowing just enough time for heightened Turkey-Russia
tensions to ease. Turkey has not flown any coalition air
missions in Syria against Islamic State since the Nov. 24
incident, two U.S. officials said.
The pause is the latest complication over Turkey's role to
have tested the patience of U.S. war planners, who want a more
assertive Turkish contribution -- particularly in securing a
section of border with Syria that is seen as a crucial supply
route for Islamic State.
As Britain starts strikes in Syria and France ramps up its
role in the wake of last month's attacks on Paris by the
extremist group, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter publicly
appealed this week for a greater Turkish military role.
The top U.S. priority is for Turkey to secure its southern
border with Syria, the first official said. U.S. concern is
focused on a roughly 60-mile (98-km) stretch used by Islamic
State to shuttle foreign fighters and illicit trade back and
forth.
But the United States also wants to see more Turkish air
strikes devoted to Islamic State, even as Washington firmly
supports Ankara's strikes against Turkey's Kurdistan Workers
Party (PKK), viewed by both countries as a terrorist group.
Carter told a congressional hearing this week that most
Turkish air operations have been targeted at the PKK rather than
at Islamic State, but U.S. officials acknowledge some promising
signs from Turkey, including moves to secure key border
crossings.
For example, Turkish F-16 fighter jets last month joined an
air operation to support Syrian rebels taking back two villages
from Islamic State along the so-called Mara Line, a senior Obama
administration official told reporters, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
The United States does not give data on the number or type
of missions conducted by Turkish air force flights in Syria.
Turkey rejects any suggestion it is not playing its part in
the fight against ISIL.
"We have taken part in at least half of the operations," a
senior Turkish official told Reuters. "Apart from that, Turkey
takes part in identifying targets and providing logistics and
bases. We are in close cooperation with the U.S."
Russian President Vladimir Putin branded Turkey's shoot-down
a war crime on Thursday and said Turkey would face further
sanctions. Moscow has already banned some Turkish food imports
as part of a wider package of retaliatory sanctions.
The United States hopes that tensions between Moscow and
Ankara will ease quickly, allowing Turkey to take a more
prominent role inside the U.S.-led coalition's air campaign, the
first official said.
The Pentagon declined to comment on the status of Turkish
flights since the shoot-down. Two Turkish officials declined to
directly comment but stressed that Turkey remained part of the
air coalition.
"For us nothing has changed," a senior Turkish official told
Reuters.
U.S. officials stressed that overall coalition air
operations had been unaffected by the tensions between Turkey
and Russia.
There is debate within the Obama administration on how hard
to push Turkey. U.S. officials broadly acknowledge its support
has been vital to the U.S.-led campaign in Syria, allowing the
coalition to stage strike missions out of a Turkish air base.
Turkey, for its part, has grown frustrated over the past few
years at what it sees as indecision on the part of the United
States and its Western allies, arguing that only Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad's removal from power can bring lasting
peace.
