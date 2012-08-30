Aug 30 Here are some of the main events in the
uprising in Syria in August:
Aug. 2 - Kofi Annan quits as mediator. The United Nations
confirms on Aug. 17 that Algerian diplomat, Lakhdar Brahimi is
to replace Annan as international mediator.
Aug. 6 - Prime Minister Ryad Hijab annouces that he has
defected and joins the opposition. Assad later appoints Health
Minister Wael al-Halki as prime minister.
Aug. 7 - Assad appears on television for the first time in
two weeks since a July bombing killed four members of his inner
circle. Footage shows him meeting Saeed Jalili, the head of
Iran's Supreme National Security Council, in Damascus.
Aug. 15 - The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)
suspends Syria's membership at a summit of Muslim leaders in
Mecca citing Assad's violent suppression of the revolt, it says.
Aug. 16 - The U.N. Security Council says will not renew the
mandate of a U.N. observer mission in Syria, due to expire on
Aug. 19. The mission later withdraws from Syria. U.N.
humanitarian chief Valerie Amos says as many as 2.5 million
people are in need of aid in Syria.
Aug. 19 - Assad attends Eid prayers in a mosque in Damascus,
his first appearance in public after the July bombing.
Aug. 22 - The United Nations estimates that more than 18,000
people have been killed since the start of the conflict.
Aug. 25 - Opposition activists accuse Assad's army of
massacring hundreds in Daraya, close to Damascus that government
forces recaptured from rebels. About 320 bodies, are found
there, according to activists.
Aug. 29 - Syrian Addounia television, broadcast excerpts of
an interview with Assad in which he says he will more time to
defeat the rebels and that talk of a Western-imposed buffer zone
on Syrian territory is unrealistic.
Aug. 30 - Rebels say they have brought down a Syrian fighter
plane around the town of al-Thayabiya near the Turkish border.