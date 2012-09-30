(Corrects title in lead, amends 7th para)
* Former U.N. chief prosecutor and Thai expert named
* U.N. rights body extends mandate of war crimes probe
* Inquiry led by Pinheiro has secret list of suspects
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Sept 28 Carla del Ponte, a former U.N.
chief prosecutor, was on Friday appointed a member of a United
Nations commission investigating war crimes in Syria.
The commission is gathering evidence for possible future
trials of individuals and military units suspected of committing
abuses in the 18-month-old conflict in which forces loyal to
President Bashar al-Assad are seeking to quell an uprising
against him.
Switzerland proposed that del Ponte, a former Swiss
attorney-general, become a commissioner and lobbied hard on her
behalf, overcoming resistance by some countries that found her
too controversial, diplomats said.
Laura Dupuy Lasserre, president of the U.N. Human Rights
Council, said she had appointed del Ponte and Vitit Muntarbhorn
to the Commission of Inquiry to join Brazilian Paulo Pinheiro
and American Karen Abuzayd.
"Both have a long track record which has been recognised at
the highest possible level internationally," she told the
Council at the end of a three-week session. "Their reputation is
of impartial, independent and objective human rights work."
The appointment of such an experienced lawyer as del Ponte
suggests the United Nations is determined to try to build a
solid criminal case and bring human rights violators to justice.
Del Ponte's eight years at the Hague-based court
International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia were
dominated by the pursuit and trial of former Yugoslav President
Slobodan Milosevic, who died in 2006 before sentencing.
"She brings strong investigative skills and an ability to
better systematise and use the huge amount of information that
the Commission of Inquiry is putting together with a view to
prosecution one day," European Union (EU) Ambassador Mariangela
Zappia told Reuters.
EXTENDED MANDATE
Peter Splinter, a spokesman for Amnesty International, said:
"She will bring valuable knowledge and experience to an already
strong commission team."
Muntarbhorn is a veteran expert from Thailand who has served
as U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea.
Earlier, the Council extended the mandate of the Syria
inquiry by another six months and condemned violations by
government forces and pro-Assad militias but also by rebel
fighters.
The 47-member forum adopted a resolution by a vote of 41
states in favour, with three states - China, Cuba and Russia -
against and three abstentions.
Russia, Syria's ally, voiced concerns about the probe.
"We regret the fact that it has been difficult to achieve
official access to Syria, one has to cope with rumours and
fabricated data," Russian diplomat Vladimir Zheglov said.
"Therefore, we call upon the commission to act objectively
and in a non-politicised way and to use verified facts."
Faysal Khabbaz Hamoui, Syria's ambassador, rejected the text
of the resolution submitted by seven Arab states and backed by
Western powers as "highly-politicised and selective".
He accused Islamist "terrorists" of fuelling the violence in
his country, where activists say 30,000 people have been killed.
The international inquiry led by Pinheiro, set up a year
ago, has interviewed more than 1,100 victims, refugees and
defectors, documenting massacres including the one at Houla near
Homs in May. But it has been denied access to Syria.
Earlier this month, it expanded its secret list of Syrians
suspected of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity,
including executions and torture, who it says should face future
prosecution.
