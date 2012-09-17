GENEVA, Sept 17 United Nations human rights
investigators said on Monday that they had drawn up a new list
of Syrians and units suspected of committing war crimes who
should face criminal prosecution someday.
The independent investigators, led by Paulo Pinheiro, said
that they had gathered "a formidable and extraordinary body of
evidence" and urged the Security Council to refer the situation
in Syria to the International Criminal Court.
Pinheiro said Islamist militants were present in Syria, some
joining the rebels while others were operating independently.
Their presence tended to radicalise the rebels, he told the U.N.
Human Rights Council in Geneva.