* UN experts cannot determine which side used chemical arms
* Team checks reports of four gas attacks, none large-scale
* Says both sides commit war crimes, especially government
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, June 4 United Nations human rights
investigators said on Tuesday they had "reasonable grounds" to
believe that limited amounts of chemical weapons had been used
in Syria.
In their latest report, they said they had received
allegations that Syrian government forces and rebels had used
the banned weapons, but that most testimony related to their use
by state forces.
The commission examined four reported toxic attacks in March
and April but could not determine which side was behind them.
"There are reasonable grounds to believe that limited
quantities of toxic chemicals were used. It has not been
possible, on the evidence available, to determine the precise
chemical agents used, their delivery systems or the
perpetrator," Paulo Pinheiro, who chairs the U.N. commission of
inquiry, told a news conference in Geneva.
"The witnesses that we have interviewed include victims,
refugees who fled some areas, and medical staff," Pinheiro said,
declining to be more specific for reasons of confidentiality.
President Bashar al-Assad's government and its opponents
have accused each other of using chemical weapons.
The U.N. team of more than 20 investigators conducted 430
interviews from Jan. 15 to May 15 among refugees in neighbouring
countries and by Skype with people still in Syria.
Vitit Muntarbhorn, one of its members, said the team had
cross-checked testimony about chemical weapons and viewed videos
including on YouTube.
But findings remained inconclusive and it was vital that a
stalled separate team of experts named by U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon be given full access to Syria to collect samples
from victims and sites of alleged attacks, the team said.
In any case, atrocities committed with conventional weapons
far outweighed any casualties from the use of chemical agents,
Pinheiro said, noting the absence of a large-scale toxic attack.
"NEW LEVELS OF BRUTALITY"
"The conflict in Syria has reached new levels of brutality",
the 29-page report said. "War crimes, crimes against humanity
and gross human rights violations continue apace."
Syrian leaders must be held accountable for directing a
policy that includes besieging and bombing cities and executing
civilians, the investigators said.
"The documented violations are consistent and widespread,
evidence of a concerted policy implemented by the leaders of
Syria's military and government," they said in their fifth
report on the 26-month-old war that has killed more than 80,000.
Government forces and allied militia have committed murder,
torture, rape and other inhumane acts, the report said.
For the past two weeks, Syrian government forces have laid
siege to the border town of Qusair where agencies say hundreds
of wounded and other civilians are trapped in dire conditions.
Syrian rebels and allied foreign militants have murdered
civilians as well as captured soldiers, often after "show
trials" in an increasingly sectarian conflict, the report said.
"They continue to endanger the civilian population by
positioning military objectives in civilian areas," it added.
However, war crimes by rebels, including murder, torture and
hostage-taking, did not reach the intensity and scale of those
committed by government forces and affiliated militia.
The team called on the U.N. Security Council to ensure that
those responsible for crimes face justice, including by possible
referral of Syria to the International Criminal Court.
"Accountability will come, it will come in any case," said
Carla del Ponte, a former U.N. war crimes prosecutor and a
member of the commission.
At least 17 massacres were committed in the period under
review, making a total of 30 since September, the report said.
Dozens of women and children were killed in May in the
coastal villages of Baida and Banias, where evidence links the
slaughter to government-backed militia, it said.
Eleven kneeling, blindfolded men were shot in the back of
the head in Deir al-Zor province by al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front
rebels, the report said, citing a video that appeared in May.
Regarding a separate incident near Deir al-Zor in which the
evidence also points to rebels, it said: "Video footage emerged
showing a child participating in the beheading of two kidnapped
men. Following investigation, it is believed that the video is
authentic and the men were soldiers, killed as depicted."
(Writing by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alistair Lyon)