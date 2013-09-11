GENEVA, Sept 11 Syrian government forces have
massacred civilians, bombed hospitals and committed other war
crimes in widespread attacks to recapture territory in recent
months, U.N. human rights investigators said on Wednesday.
Opposition forces, including Islamist foreign fighters, have
committed war crimes including executions, hostage-taking and
shelling civilian neighbourhoods, they said in their latest
report, covering the period of May 15-July 15.
"The perpetrators of these violations and crimes, on all
sides, act in defiance of international law. They do not fear
accountability. Referral to justice is imperative, " said the
U.N. commission of inquiry led by Brazilian Paulo Pinheiro.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)