* Syrian civilians subjected to war crimes by all sides
* Conflict marked by "spread of extremism", UN report says
* Government bombing civilian areas, dropping barrel bombs
* ISIS imposing terror, committing crimes against humanity
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Sept 3 Syrians are caught between
government bombardment of civilian areas and ruthless Islamist
groups in a conflict increasingly driven by foreign powers and
marked by the "spread of extremism", U.N. war crimes
investigators said on Thursday.
Islamic State or ISIS forces, who control large parts of
northern and eastern provinces, have expanded into the centre
and south, instilling terror and committing crimes against
humanity, the investigators said.
The latest U.N. report documenting murders, rapes and
abductions committed by all sides between January and July is
based on 355 interviews as well as photographs, satellite
imagery and medical records.
"A resonant cry for peace and accountability rings out,"
said the U.N. commission of inquiry led by Paulo Pinheiro, also
urging the world to allow in more desperate Syrian refugees.
"The war is increasingly driven by international and
regional powers, primarily in accordance with their respective
geostrategic interests," the report said without naming names.
The Syrian army and Lebanese Hezbollah allies are fighting
rebels in the four-year-old war and Damascus has received
financial and military support from Iran. Syria has blamed some
recent insurgent advances on support from Damascus's enemies
Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
"The competition among regional powers for influence has
resulted...in an alarming exacerbation of the sectarian
dimension, instigated by the intervention of foreign fighters
and extremist clerics," the report said.
The government of President Bashar al-Assad has continued
aerial bombing of residential areas of Aleppo, Deir al-Zor,
Idlib, Damascus and Deraa, "leading to widespread civilian
casualties". State helicopters have dropped barrel bombs, it
added, calling for a halt to the use of illegal weapons.
"Investigations are continuing into the alleged use of
chemical weapons, in the form of chlorine and/or phosgene gas,
in Sarmin, Saraqeb, Qmenas and Binnish, as well as other towns
and villages in Idlib in March and April," the report said,
referring to allegations that barrel bombs containing poisonous
gas were dropped in the northwest province.
The investigators, who have interviewed 600 former prisoners
since 2011, said: "Almost all have been victims and or witnesses
of torture. Many have been present at the death of cellmates."
"The government is responsible for the deaths of detainees
on a massive scale."
ISIS, whose Syrian stronghold is in Raqqa, has escalated
attacks on Homs and Hassaka provinces, the report said. Its
forces have attacked Kurdish communities, the most deadly being
in June in Kobane where an estimated 250 civilians were killed.
"ISIS has committed murder, torture, rape, sexual slavery,
sexual violence, forcible displacement and other inhumane acts
as part of a widespread attack on the civilian population,
amounting to crimes against humanity," it said.
These also constituted war crimes, along with ISIS using
children in combat and attacking protected cultural objects.
Jabhat al-Nusra, linked to al-Qaeda, has led rebel gains in
Idlib, "imposing its extremist ideology".
"The Commission continues to investigate reports of ISIS
fighters throwing gay men off high buildings and their being
beheaded by Jabhat al-Nusra," it said.
A U.S.-led airstrike on Beir Mihli in Aleppo in April caused
more than 60 civilian casualties, while its assault on Dali
Hasan in Aleppo in June killed a family including five children,
the report said.
The military objective was not clear in either incident.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Toby Chopra)