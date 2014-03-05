* U.N. investigators issue 7th report on atrocities since
2011
* Both sides using shelling and sieges against civilians
* Government dropping barrel bombs, rebels set off car bombs
* Big power divisions, talks impasse worsen bloodshed
* U.N. team draws up fourth confidential list of suspects
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, March 5 All sides in Syria's civil war
are using shelling and siege tactics to punish civilians and big
powers bear responsibility for allowing such war crimes to
persist, U.N. human rights investigators said on Wednesday.
In their latest report documenting atrocities in Syria, they
called again on the U.N. Security Council to refer grave
violations of the rules of war to the International Criminal
Court (ICC) for prosecution.
"The Security Council bears responsibility for allowing the
warring parties to violate these rules with impunity," the
report by the U.N. commission of inquiry on Syria said.
"Such inaction has provided the space for the proliferation
of actors in the Syrian Arab Republic, each pursuing its own
agenda and contributing to the radicalisation and escalation of
violence."
Divided world powers have supported both sides in Syria's
three-year-old conflict and a diplomatic deadlock has
exacerbated the bloodshed.
The independent investigators, led by Brazilian expert Paulo
Pinheiro, said that fighters and their commanders may be held
accountable for crimes, but also states which transfer weapons
to Syria.
Syrian government forces under President Bashar al-Assad
have besieged towns including the Old City of Homs, shelling
relentlessly and depriving them of food as part of a "starvation
until submission" campaign, the report said.
It said the Syrian air force had dropped barrel bombs on
Aleppo with "shocking intensity", killing hundreds of civilians
and injuring many more.
Insurgents fighting to topple Assad, especially foreign
Islamic fighters including the al-Qaeda affiliated ISIS, have
stepped up attacks on civilians, taken hostages, executed
prisoners and set off car bombs to spread terror, it said.
The 75-page report, covering July 15-Jan. 20, is the seventh
by the United Nations since the inquiry was set up in September
2011, six months after the anti-Assad revolt began.
The investigators have not been allowed into Syria, but
their latest findings were based on 563 interviews conducted by
Skype or by telephone with victims and witnesses still in the
ocuntry or in person with refugees in surrounding countries.
FOUR LISTS OF SUSPECTS
All sides have violated the rules of war embodied in the
Geneva Conventions, according to the team of two dozen who
include former U.N. war crimes prosecutor Carla del Ponte.
It has now drawn up four confidential lists of suspects.
Despite some tactical gains by Syrian government forces
backed by more foreign combat forces of Lebanese Hezbollah and
Iraqi militia, the fighting has reached a stalemate, causing
significant casualties and material losses, the report said.
"The government relied extensively on the superior firepower
of its air force and artillery, while non-state armed groups
increasingly resorted to methods of asymmetric warfare, such as
suicide bombs and use of improved explosive devices."
As part of a strategy aimed at weakening the insurgents and
breaking the will of their popular base, government forces have
besieged and bombarded civilian areas, it said.
"Partial sieges aimed at expelling armed groups turned into
tight blockades that prevented the delivery of basic supplies,
including food and medicine, as part of a 'starvation until
submission' campaign."
Rebels throughout Syria have "inflicted severe physical or
mental pain or suffering on civilian populations in areas under
their control", including on prisoners, it said.
Referring to the northern area of Raqqa that is under
control of an al Qaeda affiliate, the Islamic State of Iraq and
the Levant, the report said: "The acts committed by non-state
armed groups ... in areas under their control against the
civilian population constitute torture and inhuman treatment as
a war crime and, in the context of (Raqqa), as a crime against
humanity."
Rebels have encircled Nubl and Zahra, besieging 45,000
people in the two Shi'ite towns in Aleppo province, it said.
"The siege is imposed by groups affiliated to the Islamic
Front, Jaish Al Mujahedeen, Jabhat Al-Nusra and the Syrian
Revolutionary Front by checkpoints erected around the area and
by cutting off their electrical and water supply lines."
The war, which enters its fourth year next week, has become
"deeply fragmented and localised", with multiple front lines
involving different parties with shifting priorities, according
to the report.
Kurdish forces in northeastern provinces were fighting
radical Islamic armed groups in a "distinct sub-conflict".
Thousands of foreign fighters have joined the fighting,
fuelling the sectarian dimension of the conflict that threatens
to destabilise the wider region, the investigators said.
War crimes had been committed on both sides, including
torture, massacres, rapes and recruitment of child soldiers.
"Government forces are conducting a sniper campaign in
Bustan Al Qasr (Aleppo). On one day alone in October, doctors
treated five men shot in the groin. The same month, six pregnant
women were shot in the abdomen," the report said.
On the rebel side, a 26-year-old man was detained on the
ground of his sexual orientation in Oct. 2013. "He was beaten
and hung by his arms from a ceiling by ISIS in Raqqa. On 31
October, a school headmistress was publicly lashed by ISIS in
Raqqa for not wearing a hijab (Islamic head covering)."
(Additional reporting by Oliver Holmes in Beirut Editing by
Mark Heinrich)