(Adds comments from senior U.S. official In paragraphs 13-19)
By Matt Spetalnick and Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON Jan 31 The White House said on
Friday it was working with partners to ratchet up pressure on
Syria to accelerate removal of its chemical weapons after the
United States accused it of deliberately stalling an
international disarmament deal.
The Obama administration stepped up criticism of President
Bashar al-Assad's government as Secretary of State John Kerry
met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Munich amid a U.S.
push for Moscow to do more to win cooperation from its ally
Damascus.
Russia earlier rejected U.S. charges that Syria is dragging
its feet on giving up chemical weapons, saying that a June 30
deadline to destroy Assad's arsenal of toxic agents remains
viable despite delays.
"Syria must immediately take the necessary actions to comply
with its obligations," White House spokesman Jay Carney said at
a briefing in Washington.
"We all know that the Syrian regime has the capability to
move these weapons," Carney said. "We're going to continue to
work with our partners on this to keep up the pressure on the
Assad regime."
But Carney stopped short of threatening any specific action
if Syria did not get chemical weapons deliveries on track.
Asked what the consequences would be if Syria did not take
action, he said: "The United States and our partners in this
effort will insist that Syria meet its commitments."
Assad's decision in September to give up chemical arms
helped him avoid threatened U.S. air strikes in retaliation for
a poison gas attack near Damascus in August that killed hundreds
of people, many of them women and children.
President Barack Obama this week touted the chemical weapons
agreement as one of the few U.S. diplomatic achievements on
Syria, but the State Department said on Thursday just 4 percent
of Syria's deadliest chemical agents has been shipped out of the
country for destruction at sea.
The United States has few good choices to force Assad to
comply. Americans are weary of war and Congress is unlikely to
go along with any new military engagement in the Middle East.
RUSSIAN ALLY
Russia has been Assad's most powerful diplomatic backer
during the nearly three-year-old conflict in Syria that has
killed 130,000, using its veto power in the U.N. Security
Council to block Western-backed efforts to push him from power
or impose sanctions.
But even as Moscow defends Syria over the chemical weapons
issue, it runs the risk of diplomatic embarrassment if the
international community broadly deems Assad to be in violation
of a deal Russia brokered in the first place.
Underscoring U.S. efforts to get Russia to use its influence
with Assad, a senior U.S. official said Wendy Sherman, a top
State Department diplomat, met Russian officials in Moscow on
Wednesday to discuss delays in chemical weapons shipments.
The chemical weapons dispute unfolded in the final stages of
a first round of Syrian peace talks that ended in Geneva on
Friday with no progress toward ending the nearly civil war.
"There is a credibility issue for the Syrian government
whether it be with respect to chemical weapons or implementing
any deal reached in Geneva if we do get to a deal," the senior
official said.
"It is time for the Syrian government to show its
seriousness of purpose and begin to move the materials from the
12 sites so they can be transported out of Syria and destroyed."
The official declined to say whether the United States might
resort to seeking U.N. Security Council approval for punitive
action under Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter if Syria continues to
defy the chemical weapons agreement.
The council adopted a resolution in September that demanded
eradication of Syria's chemical weapons but, at Russia's
insistence, did not threaten new sanctions or a military
response if Assad broke the deal. A second council decision
would be needed for that, giving Moscow a chance to nix it.
But the U.S. official said of the Chapter 7 option, "If we
have to go down that route, we will go down that route."
(Additional reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James
