MOSCOW, Sept 10 Syrian Foreign Minister Walid
al-Moualem said on Tuesday that Damascus was committed to a
Russian initiative under which Syria would hand over its
chemical weapons and join a convention that prohibits their use.
"We want to join the convention on the prohibition of
chemical weapons. We are ready to observe our obligations in
accordance with that convention, including providing all
information about these weapons," Moualem said in a statement
shown on Russian state television.
"We are ready to declare the location of the chemical
weapons, stop production of the chemical weapons, and show these
(production) facilities to representatives of Russia and other
United Nations member states," said Moualem, who said earlier on
Tuesday in Moscow that Syria had accepted the Russian proposal.
(Reporting By Thomas Grove; Editing by Steve Gutterman)