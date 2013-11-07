* Arms cache boosts rebel fighters in Mahin
* Rebels boast of missiles, artillery shells, mortars, tanks
BEIRUT Nov 7 Forces loyal to President Bashar
al-Assad fought rebels in a small town 100 km (60 miles) north
of Damascus on Thursday after video footage showed the
opposition captured a huge weapons cache.
The looting of hundreds of weapons in the town of Mahin will
aid rebels who are based there, halfway between the capital and
Homs, two cities where the opposition has tried to take
territory during the civil war.
State television said on Wednesday evening that the army was
engaging with "terrorists" in Mahin, its usual description for
the rebels. An anti-Assad monitoring group said that four rebel
fighters had been killed on Thursday.
The group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said
several brigades, including hard-line Islamists linked to al
Qaeda, were taking part in the fighting.
Opposition video footage from Tuesday showed rebels fighting
in the desert and shots of militants standing in front of
hundreds of green crates, some open with munitions showing.
An opposition activist in the video said the depot included
missiles, artillery shells and mortars.
"These mortars are very long," he said, looking into an open
green box. "Only the Assad brigades have these."
Another rebel in a video posted online on Thursday stood in
front of a tank, saying it was one of three that opposition
forces had taken from Assad's forces in Mahin.
Reuters could not confirm the authenticity of the videos nor
when they were filmed.
Eliot Higgins, a UK-based researcher who trawls daily
through online videos of Syria's civil war and verifies weapons
in them, said he had not seen a "big ammo cache like this for
several months."
He said that in addition to mortars, artillery and tank
ammunition, the size and length of some of the boxes in one
video posted online by rebels indicated there were rockets.
"This will help (the rebels') war efforts. In that one room
there is a very significant amount but, depending on the
intensity of the fighting, they could burn through these in a
couple of weeks."
After 2-1/2 years of war, which started when Assad's forces
fired on pro-democracy protests, the fighting has settled into a
broad stalemate in which more than 100 die every day, with few
significant advances by either side.
More than 100,000 have died since the start of the conflict,
the United Nations says.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes and Reuters TV in Beirut; Editing
by Mark Trevelyan)