BEIRUT Feb 10 A third shipment of chemical weapons materials left Syria on Monday, and some other chemical substances have been destroyed inside the country, the joint mission of the United Nations and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said.

It did not detail the quantity of material shipped out or destroyed but called on Syrian authorities to "expedite systematic, predictable and high-volume movements to complete the safe removal of chemical materials".

Syria failed to meet an OPCW target of Feb. 5 to move its declared chemical substances and precursors out of the country. But the UN-OPCW mission head said last week she did not believe the government was intentionally delaying the process. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Hugh Lawson)