BEIRUT Feb 10 Syria shipped out a third
consignment of chemical weapons materials on Monday and has also
destroyed some materials on its territory, the international
mission overseeing the elimination of its chemical arsenal said.
Syria has already slipped more than a month behind schedule
for the removal of its chemical weapons, agreed after a chemical
weapons attack in Damascus six months ago. Western diplomats
said the Syrians would need to make a shipment every two days to
get back on schedule.
Western powers blame President Bashar al-Assad's forces for
the August gas attack, which killed hundreds of people, but the
government says rebels battling to overthrow him were
responsible.
The joint mission of the United Nations and the Organisation
for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said Monday's
consignment had been loaded on board a Norwegian cargo vessel,
accompanied by a naval escort of Chinese, Danish, Norwegian and
Russian vessels.
It did not detail the quantity of material shipped out or
destroyed. Until Monday's announcement, barely 4 percent of
Syria's declared 1,300 tonne stockpile had been removed.
"The Joint Mission confirms that in-country destruction of
some chemical materials has taken place alongside the removal of
chemical weapons material, and welcomes progress to date," it
said.
"The Syrian Arab Republic is encouraged to expedite
systematic, predictable and high-volume movements to complete
the safe removal of chemical materials."
