WASHINGTON, Sept 13 An elite Syrian unit that
runs the government's chemical arms program has been scattering
the weapons to dozens of sites across the country, potentially
complicating U.S. plans for air strikes, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
The newspaper, citing unnamed U.S. officials and lawmakers
briefed on the intelligence, said on its website on Thursday
that a secretive military group known as Unit 450 had been
moving the stocks around for months to help avoid detection of
the weapons.
U.S. and Israeli intelligence agencies and Middle Eastern
officials still believe they know the location of most of the
government's chemical weapons supply, the Journal said.
But "we know a lot less than we did six months ago about
where the chemical weapons are," one official was quoted as
saying.
The United States and its allies say Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's forces carried out a chemical weapons attack in a
Damascus neighborhood on Aug. 21 that U.S. officials say killed
about 1,400 people, including 400 children. Assad and Syrian
ally Russia blame rebel forces.
The United States and Russia began high-stakes talks on
Thursday on Moscow's plan for Syria to surrender its chemical
weapons as Damascus formally applied to join a global poison gas
ban.
The talks were part of a diplomatic push that prompted
President Barack Obama to put on hold plans for U.S. air strikes
in response to the suspected attack.
The United Nations said it received a document from Syria on
joining the global anti-chemical weapons treaty, a move Assad
promised as part of a deal to avoid U.S. air strikes.
Syria's civil war has killed more than 100,000 people since
2011.
The Journal quoted a senior U.S. official as saying that
Washington estimated that Damascus had 1,000 tonnes of chemical
and biological agents, "although there might be more."
After traditionally storing most of its chemical and
biological weapons at a few sites in western Syria, the
government started dispersing the weapons about a year ago,
officials said.
They added that the United States now believed the arsenal
had been moved to up to 50 sites in the west, north, south and
east of the country.
No decision had been made whether to target commanders of
the small unit, made up of officers from Assad's Alawite sect,
the paper said, quoting a senior U.S. official.
There were also no plans to bomb chemical weapons sites
directly because of the potential risk that poisons could be
dispersed to civilian areas, officials told the paper.