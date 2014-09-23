ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 23 The United States
made strikes in Syria to disrupt planning by the Khorasan group,
an al Qaeda affiliate, to launch imminent attacks against U.S.
or European targets, a senior White House official told
reporters on Tuesday.
"For some time now, we've been tracking plots to conduct
attacks in the United States or Europe," said Ben Rhodes,
Obama's deputy national security adviser.
"We believe that attack plotting was imminent and that they
had plans to conduct attacks external to Syria," Rhodes told
reporters traveling with Obama to the United Nations General
Assembly meeting in New York.
