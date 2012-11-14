By Erika Solomon
| ALEPPO, Syria
ALEPPO, Syria Nov 14 As Syria's rebellion has
slid from peaceful protest into all-out war, women have had to
find new roles in the struggle to oust President Bashar
al-Assad.
Umm Hassan, wrinkled and stooped, spends her days in her
tiny concrete home, cooking rice and lentils for her sons and
their comrades fighting in northern Syria to push government
soldiers out of the frontier region.
"I am a committed revolutionary. I used to go to every
protest with my sons last year," says the smiling 65-year-old,
recalling the street demonstrations that marked the beginning of
the revolt against Assad. "But protests can't do much once the
fighting starts. Now my role is cooking. And worrying."
She is joking, but her words are also deadly serious. While
men now fight the government on the front line, it is their
mothers, sisters and daughters who worry about how to feed their
families or where to hide their children from the daily air
raids.
Perhaps because they are not pumping themselves up for
battle like their men, some women can give a more honest
portrayal of the emotional turmoil Syrians must endure as their
country is torn apart by a conflict that has already lasted for
20 months and taken more than 38,000 lives.
Other women have sought a more direct role in the armed
rebellion. Aya, an 18-year-old volunteer medic, was in jail when
rebels entered her home town of Aleppo three months ago. She was
imprisoned for 40 days for hanging a rebel flag on the city's
ancient citadel.
"I knew at some point I would need to do something more
serious. So as soon as the revolution became militarised, I
planned to do first aid at the front."
In neatly applied makeup and a crisp white lab coat, Aya
tours the bomb-damaged school that has become her second home.
It is a makeshift clinic with only three rickety gurneys.
Sterilised needles are stored in plastic water bottles.
As a gathering point for rebels, Aya's clinic is a target
for army fire. Some rebel hospitals have craters all around them
from the rockets that have crashed nearby.
Bravery can be found in unexpected places here. Aya's
co-worker is Jumana, 28, a shy law school graduate who used to
be afraid of needles. Jumana now spends her days stitching up
bullet wounds and picking shrapnel out of fighters.
"We know we're at risk here even when things seem quiet. At
any moment a plane with a bomb could come," she says, as a
mortar streaks overhead. "That actually makes it less scary, it
breaks the fear barrier. The worst that happens is we die."
Aya and Jumana wanted to be as close as possible to the
front line. But the field hospitals are more challenging than
they expected. Bombs, blood and guts are all things they have
grown accustomed to, but not the emotional toll.
"We can only treat five at a time so when a bomb hits there
are so many people they have to wait, bleeding, outside on the
sidewalk. But it's not the injuries you remember," Aya said.
"You see dozens dead at a time sometimes. Women weeping over
their children's bodies. Or a dead mother, her kids all around
her. Every time, it gets harder to watch."
RELUCTANT REBEL MOMS
Even if they were not activists, the revolt has forced women
to adopt new roles. Umm Majed hardly used to leave home before,
but now she regularly braves the checkpoints in the neighbouring
army-controlled city of Idlib.
Umm Majed, conservatively covered from head to toe, feeds
her newborn son as she plans a foray to buy groceries and
clothes. She is the only one who can make the trip now - her
husband and teenage sons are wanted. She smiles and coos at her
baby as she speaks, but there is a sadness in her dark green
eyes.
"My husband is a rebel commander. When I first found out I
was pregnant, I cried. I didn't want to bring a child into this
unknown future. I hoped it wasn't true," she whispers, covering
her face in shame.
"So many of my neighbours had miscarriages because of the
fighting and the shelling. Maybe it's the stress. The whole time
you are pregnant you are wondering: What happens if I have to
escape a jet bombing, or an army raid? If the hospital nearby is
taken by the government, who can drive me there?"
From her tree-shaded patio overlooking the Turkish border,
Umm Hassan, the cook, bursts into tears as she recalls the
recent death of her oldest son. She pulls a picture of the
dark-haired young man from her sweater and touches his face.
"May God accept him as a martyr. I congratulate you Umm
Hassan," says a smiling fighter who has stopped at her house for
tea. A crowd of rebels with him echo his words.
But no amount of piety or commitment to the cause can erase
her pain. She ignores their encouragement, tears rolling down
her wrinkled face, and strokes the picture: "My son, my heart.
I'm sorry."