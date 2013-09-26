By Yara Bayoumy
SANAA/ADEN, Yemen, Sept 26 Fleeing the bloodshed
and destruction of civil war in Syria, Yosra Mustafa and 15
members of her extended family crossed into Turkey, but found
life there too expensive. They tried their luck with Jordan, but
were refused entry. Lebanon came to nothing.
Never would they have expected to end up in Yemen, one of
the world's poorest countries, itself riven by Islamist
insurgency, rebellion by a northern Shi'ite group and separatist
unrest in the south.
"There is nowhere else to go to now. We're begging on the
streets," said Mustafa, who, dressed in black from head to toe,
stationed herself at one of Sanaa's main thoroughfares hoping
cars would slow down to pay her a few Yemeni riyals.
Bruno Geddo, UNHCR's representative in Yemen, says the
country already hosts 240,000 refugees from Somalia, Ethiopia,
Eritrea and Iraq. But the scale of the Syrian conflict, which
has virtually laid waste to Mustafa's home town of Aleppo, seems
to have prompted people "to run in all directions".
The Syrian civil war, pitting rebel groups against President
Bashar al-Assad, has created two million refugees, primarily in
the neighbouring countries of Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey and Iraq.
With no end in sight after more than two years, those neighbours
are increasingly wary conflict could spread to their soil.
Many refugees endure hard camp conditions as prospects of a
speedy return home fade, eking out a living as best they can.
But for some desperate Syrians the cost of living even in
those tent cities is too high. Yemen, where nearly half of 25
million inhabitants are either hungry or on the edge of hunger,
offers a last hope of sanctuary for a growing number.
Mustafa said she and her family paid for their flight to
Yemen, where Syrian families do not generally require a visa.
"It's cheaper here. People are kind and honourable," the
elderly woman told Reuters, though she acknowledged beggars from
other countries like Somalia occasionally harassed them for
encroaching on what they consider their territory.
Waheeda, Mustafa's daughter-in-law, was especially bitter as
she recounted how 'gangs' had stolen her husband's car which he
used as a taxi to make a living in Aleppo's Ashrafiyeh district.
But everywhere her family flees, it seems, they face a new
nightmare. In Sanaa, Waheeda said she feared for her daughters'
wellbeing, with anecdotes circulating about some Syrians'
desperation driving them to offer girls for marriage at a
fraction of what a Yemeni bride's dowry would traditionally be.
"When you're people living in the shadows, inevitably things
may go wrong," said UNHCR representative Geddo. "We've heard
about some young Syrian women being married off cheaply and
children are not going to school."
"FREE SYRIA"
UNHCR says there are about 900 registered Syrian refugees in
Yemen, the bulk of whom have arrived this year, and settled in
the capital Sanaa, followed by the southern hub of Aden.
Geddo says there may be as many as 1,600 unregistered
refugees, according to a rough estimate compiled by an
international non-governmental organisation.
"There is a fear of insecurity. When people are traumatised
they may well fear that if the government found out that they
went to another country they may be persecuted," he said.
Geddo said UNHCR was planning a programme to encourage
unregistered refugees to come forward and seek assistance.
The agency can provide identification letters, blankets,
kitchen utensils and cash assistance for the most vulnerable, as
well as help admitting their children to schools in Yemen.
"They do not need to fear being returned to Syria. Yemen is
a very generous host country and they will be granted asylum
until they need it ... We have to make it clear they have
nothing to lose and only to gain by coming forward."
Legal or illegal, Syrian refugees settle into the everyday
life that is the lot of compatriots throughout the region; the
search for a roof, food, education for their children.
In a main road in the port city of Aden, 12-year-old Zeina
and her 13-year-old brother Saad, stood in stifling heat begging
for money to pay rent on the room where their family is staying.
The slogan "Free Syria" was spray-painted on a nearby wall.
After spending hours in the sun, the siblings returned to
the al-Ameen hotel, temporarily home to several Syrian families.
As Zeina removed her headscarf and brushed back her hair, a
stark tan line showed around her face, burnt from hours standing
in the sun.
The hotel's bare rooms are fitted with a single fluorescent
lamp, two mattresses in the corner, a few gerrycans of water and
some metal utensils for cooking.
Escaping from Deraa, the cradle of the uprising in Syria
that began 2-1/2 years ago, some families said they could not
afford Jordan's expenses. A Jordanian benefactor paid for their
trip to Yemen and they ended up in Aden.
The families carve out a living begging and making and
selling prayer beads.
Across the hall, men gather to watch more scenes of fighting
in Syria on Arab news channels while smoking cigarettes.
For many of them, the only way to return is if Assad leaves.
A deal to get rid of his chemical weapons arsenal now being
negotiated through the United States and Russia might, for them,
only deflect events from this end and strengthen his position.
"If they remove the chemical weapons, but he stays on as
president, the problem hasn't been solved," said refugee Abu
Mofeed.
With or without the threat of chemical weapons, the conflict
looks likely to draw on, sending thousands more refugees like
Mustafa to Turkey, then Jordan, to Lebanon, to Yemen. What
country, Yosra Mustafa must ask herself, lies beyond Yemen?