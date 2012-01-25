* Senior ICRC official voices concern for wounded
the Syrian Arab Red Crescent was shot dead on Wednesday as he
travelled outside the capital Damascus in a clearly marked
vehicle, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)
said.
Doctor Abd-al-Razzaq Jbeiro, also head of the Red Crescent
branch in the northern town of Idlib, was on the highway to
Idlib from Damascus after attending meetings at Red Crescent
headquarters, the agency said in a statement.
"Regardless of the circumstances, the ICRC condemns this
very severely," Beatrice Megevand-Roggo, head of ICRC operations
for the Near and Middle East, told Reuters in Geneva.
She added that the "lack of respect for medical services"
remained a major issue in Syria.
Syrian state television blamed "terrorists" for the killing,
saying he had been "assassinated" in Khan Sheikhoun district.
"The president of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, Dr.
AbdulRahman al-Attar, said that he has "officially requested the
Syrian authorities to launch an investigation into the death of
Dr. Jbeiro," the ICRC said in a statement.
Jbeiro, born in 1945, had also previously worked as director
of Idlib hospital.
The ICRC is the only international agency deploying aid
workers in Syria. A local Red Crescent volunteer was killed and
three others were injured in the flashpoint city of Homs last
September when an ambulance came under heavy fire.
More than 5,000 people have been killed in a 10-month-old
uprising against the rule of President Bashar al-Assad, the
United Nations said last month.
"REPEATED INCIDENTS"
Megevand-Roggo, who had just returned from a two-week trip
to Syria, Yemen and Lebanon, said checkpoints and harassment in
Syria prevented ambulances and medical workers from evacuating
and treating the wounded, some of whom have died as a result.
"It is very difficult for the wounded, notably those among
the opposition forces, to get access to necessary medical care.
It is difficult for medical personnel to do their work without
being under pressure," she said. "Lives have been lost."
"There have been repeated incidents where Red Crescent
ambulances have been shot at, our volunteers have been wounded.
Their work is very dangerous," she said.
Gulf Arab monitors headed out of Syria on Wednesday after
their governments said they were "certain the bloodshed and
killing of innocents would continue" and the Arab League pursued
U.N. support for a plan to end Assad's rule.
"Protests started out as non-violent but today the situation
is one of widespread violence in the country because many arms
are circulating and many people use them, Megevand-Roggo said.
"Our access remains fairly random, we cannot go places with
any regularity or frequency, some areas are more problematic
than others," she said. "We'd like to develop a more regular and
frequent presence in affected areas, including rural zones."
The ICRC started visiting prisoners in Syria for the first
time last September, including the central prison in Damascus.
But it has been unable to carry out further visits to
detention centres due to a disagreement with Syrian authorities
over the ICRC's standard terms, she said.
"The dialogue is difficult, we are in a situation of
stagnation regarding the possibility for us to resume our
activities and visit other detention centres," she said.
ICRC terms worldwide include the right to interview
prisoners privately about their treatment and conditions of
detention and to make follow-up visits.
Syrian authorities say that more than 5,000 detainees were
released under Bashar's latest amnesty this month, although
activists say this still leaves many thousands more behind bars.
"There are certainly several thousand detainees. We have very
little information on the situation," Megevand-Roggo said. "The
most urgent thing is to be able to tell families where their
loved ones are being held and to facilitate contact between
them."
