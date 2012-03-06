* Central bank seen reluctant to intervene

* Heavy demand on black market traders

* Exchange dealers say few dollars available

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN, March 6 Syria's currency has hit a new record low of around 80 pounds to the dollar on a thriving black market, exchange dealers and bankers said on Tuesday, as worsening violence in the country has made banks unwilling to sell scarce foreign currency.

The central bank's failure to intervene in the market has added pressure on the currency. Bankers and dealers said the Syrian pound effectively has now lost nearly 40 percent of its value since the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad's rule began a year ago, when the currency stood at 47 pounds to the dollar.

It had been stable since mid-January at around 70 pounds to the dollar at licensed exchange dealers and on the black market after a rapid depreciation that began in November.

Syrians worried about the violence and shrinking value of their local currency savings have hoarded dollars. Bankers say EU sanctions announced last week against the central bank and seven cabinet ministers put the pound under more pressure.

Bankers say the central bank is also reluctant to continue the kind of large scale intervention it is believed to have carried out during the first eight months of the unrest, as it seeks to reduce depletion of its foreign reserves, which were estimated at $17 billion before the unrest broke out.

"There is no supply in the market. There is no foreign currency at times as a result of the crisis, with no tourists or any hard currency entering the country," said one major exchange dealer, who requested anonymity.

Syria's highly regulated currency market allows only importers of a restricted list of essential goods to get dollars from state banks at the official rate of 59.5 pounds to the dollar, bankers say.

Authorities have recently allowed licensed exchange dealers to offer the U.S. currency at around 70 pounds to the dollar, but bankers say there has been barely any trade at that rate for a week.

BLACK MARKET DEMAND

Until a few weeks ago private banks had been forced to sell foreign currency at an exchange rate fixed by the central bank.

The decision in January to allow private banks and exchange dealers to sell dollars at rates closer to market prices helped stabilise the market at first, but bankers say few banks are now willing to sell scarce foreign currency.

That was fuelling demand from unlicensed dealers, accused by the authorities of profiteering and artificially weakening the local currency.

"Whoever wants to hoard dollars is heading to the black market and whoever is buying at these prices could be taking a big risk," said one licensed dealer, speaking from Damascus.

Bankers now believe the central bank is more concerned with conserving its own increasingly scarce foreign reserves than with protecting the currency.

"Why isn't the central bank intervening? This is the big question that everyone is asking. I believe it is playing a passive role rather than intervention or trying to correct the rate," said one banker familiar with central bank thinking.

The central bank earlier this year raised interest rates on deposits of pounds to a range of 9 to 11 percent from 6-7 percent, in a bid to halt capital flight.

It has not significantly intervened in the market since holding five auctions to sell dollars to exchange dealers last year, which were widely criticised when these firms began offering the dollars they bought at a higher margin to the market. (Editing by Dominic Evans and Susan Fenton)