AMMAN Jan 19 Conflict in Syria has pushed
the pound currency to a record low of 70 to the U.S. dollar on
the black market, exchange dealers said on Thursday, eroding a
third of its value since an uprising against President Bashar
al-Assad began 10 months ago.
Dealers said the weakening of the local currency had
accelerated in recent days as Western sanctions bite and Syrians
scramble to find dollars. The official rate has also fallen, to
57.9 pounds from 47 pounds per dollar before protests erupted.
"In the last two weeks the supply (of dollars) was about 10
percent of the demand. There was hardly any supply," said Ahmad
Manaa, who runs a licensed currency exchange business in
Maisloun Street in Damascus.
The pound's last major drop over political uncertainty was
in 2005 after the assassination of Lebanon's former prime
minister Rafik al-Hariri prompted international pressure on
Damascus.
Authorities kept the official exchange rate below 50 pounds
to the dollar for the first eight months of the latest crisis,
but have allowed it to slip more sharply since November, aiming
to narrow the differential with the black market.
The Arab League suspended Syria and announced sanctions,
cutting off crucial oil revenues, for its failure to comply with
a November peace plan which required it to halt the bloodshed,
free detainees and open a political dialogue with opposition
groups.
Bankers said the move to align the official exchange rate
closer to the black market appears to show that authorities
recognise foreign reserves can no longer be run down so rapidly
to defend the currency.
The fall in the pound's purchasing power has also ramped up
prices on most commodities across Syria, bankers and economists
say.
"The trader is now being burdened with extra costs and he is
naturally reflecting this cost on the products he is selling,"
said Raed Taweel, a garments exporter in the Marji district of
Damascus.
Syria's foreign reserves were estimated at over $17 billion
before the unrest began. Up-to-date official figures are not
available but bankers believe the reserves have now declined by
at least several billion dollars.
Tough controls in a state command economy which force
companies to convert hard currency into Syrian pounds at the
official rate has also made it difficult for ordinary Syrians
and traders to get dollars from banks.
Few currency traders will sell dollars at the official rate,
traders said, and Syrians worried by the violence and the
shrinking value of their local currency savings are hoarding the
greenback.
"The demand for dollars is huge. Many people are
transferring some of their savings into dollars ... they are
afraid the pressure will grow on the pound in the months ahead,"
said another currency dealer in the Damascus commercial hub near
Sabaa Bahrat, who requested anonymity.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)