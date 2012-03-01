AMMAN, March 1 Syrian security forces
opened fire on a demonstration against President Bashar al-Assad
in Damascus, injuring five young men on Thursday, hours after
the army overran the rebel stronghold of Baba Amro in the city
of Homs, a witness said.
"We went out to prove that the occupation of Baba Amro will
not put down the revolution in Syria ... I saw at least ten
security police carrying AK-47s. They started firing and five of
us fell," Abu Abdallah, one of the demonstrators, told Reuters
from the district of Hajar al-Asswad.
