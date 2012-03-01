(Adds details)
AMMAN, March 1 Syrian security forces
opened fire on a demonstration against President Bashar al-Assad
in Damascus on Thursday, injuring five young men, hours after
the army overran the rebel stronghold of Baba Amro in the city
of Homs, a witness said.
"We went out to prove that the occupation of Baba Amro will
not put down the revolution in Syria," Abu Abdallah, one of the
demonstrators, told Reuters from the district of Hajar
al-Asswad.
"I saw at least ten security police carrying AK-47s. They
started firing and five of us fell."
Video footage uploaded onto the Internet by activists showed
about 200 young men dancing and chanting slogans in support of
rebel forces in Homs.
In the video, which could not be verified independently, the
sound of automatic gunfire rang out and the crowd dispersed.
Syrian authorities have tightened restrictions on media
since protests against Assad's rule erupted a year ago, making
it hard to check reports.
(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)