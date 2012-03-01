(Adds details)

AMMAN, March 1 Syrian security forces opened fire on a demonstration against President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Thursday, injuring five young men, hours after the army overran the rebel stronghold of Baba Amro in the city of Homs, a witness said.

"We went out to prove that the occupation of Baba Amro will not put down the revolution in Syria," Abu Abdallah, one of the demonstrators, told Reuters from the district of Hajar al-Asswad.

"I saw at least ten security police carrying AK-47s. They started firing and five of us fell."

Video footage uploaded onto the Internet by activists showed about 200 young men dancing and chanting slogans in support of rebel forces in Homs.

In the video, which could not be verified independently, the sound of automatic gunfire rang out and the crowd dispersed.

Syrian authorities have tightened restrictions on media since protests against Assad's rule erupted a year ago, making it hard to check reports. (Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)