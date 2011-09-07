(Corrects growth figure in first paragraph to 3 to 4 pct, not 2 to 3 pct.)

ABU DHABI, Sept 7 Syria's economy will grow 1 percent this year, followed by 3 to 4 percent growth in 2012, although the unrest may have a negative effect, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking at gathering of Arab finance ministers, Syrian Finance Minister Mohammad al-Jleilati said that plans to develop the economy, including privatisation and investment, were still ongoing.

"Obviously the current conditions will have a negative effect on economic growth, but we hope to overcome them in the near future with the reforms we are undertaking," Jleilati told reporters.