By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AL DANA, Northern Syria Aug 29 For the past six
months, farmer Hisham al-Zeir's wife and daughters have been up
before sunrise each day when it's still cool, baking traditional
tanoor bread in a century-old clay oven in their home in Syria's
rich agricultural province of Idlib.
Rather than selling all his wheat to the state as he usually
does, Zeir decided this year to keep almost a third of it to
ensure his wife and six children have enough food to survive on
as the conflict in the country spreads.
"I am putting it aside to eat from until Allah eases on his
people a nd things become clearer," Zeir said in the courtyard of
his modest farm on the outskirts of the town of Al Dana in
Idlib, a region of gently rolling hills and olive groves that
supplies a large proportion of Syria's fruit.
Zeir is one of many Syrian farmers who have adjusted
production during the crisis in order to grow enough produce for
their own consumption and for use in exchange for other goods.
Eighty percent of people in Idlib live in the countryside,
compared to only 40 percent of Syria's total population of 20
million, making it the most rural province in the country.
The rural poor have been big supporters of the 17-month
uprising against President Bashar al-Assad's rule and their
towns and villages have borne the brunt of the army's campaign
to crush the rebellion, in which at least 18,000 people have
been killed.
Although the Syrian economy has been hammered by the
conflict - economists say it could contract by a fifth or more
this year, but have no way of knowing for sure - and much of the
country's industrial production has been hit, the rural economy
has been less affected by the turmoil.
"A subsistence economy in these rural areas has in many
cases allowed people to produce their own food needs. People's
ability to live off their land has helped in this crisis unlike
urban dwellers," Samir Seifan, a prominent Syrian economist.
Enterprising rural communities have during times of conflict
taken advantage of an abundance of land to grow cereals, olives
and cotton.
The current crisis is reversing a decade-long exodus of
rural residents to cities like Damascus and Aleppo, which
exacerbated a wealth gap, as many are now fleeing violence in
the cities and returning to villages. The conflict is never far
away, however.
"A mortar has hit and killed two of my sheep and destroyed
our yard," said Omar al-Natour, a day after army shelling at his
house in the town of Al-Sahara in Idlib.
Natour, 45, a father of six, is no longer able to go to his
job at a state-owned factory producing cement for construction
i n Aleppo because it lies in an area where army snipers fire at
rebel hideouts. Instead, he supplements his meagre income by
rearing cattle and other livestock.
FOOD AID
Food production has been rising in Syria in recent years
despite sharp fluctuations in harvests and bouts of drought.
That has helped diversify the economy, and in the present
conflict, staved off significant food shortages in the
countryside so far, residents and Damascus-based economists
said.
They contradict the United Nations' Food and Agriculture
Organization and the World Food Programme (WFP) who estimated
this month that about 1.5 million people in Syria need immediate
food aid and one in three rural residents would need help.
Across the country, agricultural production, which
officially accounts for 20 percent of Syria's gross domestic
product, continues, despite a shortage of seasonal labourers who
once flocked to work in the fields during the harvest period.
This has secured adequate supply of vegetables such as
tomatoes and cucumbers, staples of the Syrian diet, as well as
grains, even t h ough the high cost of tractor fuel and a lack of
fertiliser has reduced the amount of cultivable land.
In Idlib, the erosion of state authority has encouraged the
illegal pumping of artesian wells from the Orantes River basin.
Many shops and grocers remain open in towns and villages
across Idlib and in the countryside around Aleppo, b ut most of
the confectionary, soft drinks and juices on their typically
dusty shelves have long exceeded their expiry dates.
Many shopowners said they have not replenished their stocks
for over a year.
"People are managing with the minimum. Don't forget, some
people are just barely surviving," said grocer Farouq al-Masous
from Hazanoh, a town known for its olive groves.
As the fighting in Syria shows no sign of abating, the
populations of some rural towns in Idlib have surged, including
Darat Azah and Al Dana, as they have been spared the wider
destruction of towns such as Taftanaz and Atareb, where many
houses have been pounded to rubble by tank fire.
Across rural Syria, a new breed of private trader has
emerged, supplying foodstuffs to now isolated communities.
"The rural resident is not able to get his goods from the
city so he is relying on new traders who are buying directly
from farmers and selling in local villages," said Saleh
al-Shawaf, a former electrician. He now works as a vegetable
trader, frequently dodging army checkpoints to go to Aleppo's
bigger markets to buy goods he can sell in the villages.
City dwellers have cut down their food consumption much more
than rural residents, said Taher al-Guraibi a former housing
contractor who has gone back to his family's home town of Binish
in the countryside after fleeing the Salaheddine area of Aleppo.
"You used to eat fruit daily, now it's every two days.
Consumption of goods has in general gone down ... If you used to
buy a kilo of meat every week now you buy half a kilo," he said,
referring to life in Aleppo.
HIGHER PRICES
In Darat Azah's bustling market place, traders offer a range
of local produce including cucumbers, tomatoes, watermelons and
peaches. People consistently complain about higher prices, not
shortages, traders say.
Nearby, a butcher hangs up a piece of mutton, which has
almost doubled in price in the past year.
"Looking at the market you would not think these people
have suffered so much," said Yasser Khudri, a trader.
In al-Qah, a village on the border with Turkey, several
clothing shops are open but few customers show up during the
Muslim Eid holidays, normally a boom time for shops, as people
avoid buying non-essential goods.
To some extent, Syria's highly regulated economy - with its
costly government subsidies, which keep electricity prices
artificially low, and restrictions on imports - have helped
control inflation an d stem a further decline in living standards
for poor farming communities. Independent economists say
inflation has not exceeded 30 percent despite the crisis.
"There are lower quantities of food but no food shortages
in Syria ... there are people who are supplying food. As you
know, in every crisis, there are those who profit," said a
senior Syrian official who works at the state wheat procurement
agency.
While living conditions have deteriorated, the authorities
continue to pay the salaries and pensions of tens of thousands
of civilians in areas no longer under state control and have
been reluctant to cut off electricity and water supplies in
rebel-held towns, residents say.
State bakeries remain open even in rebel-held areas and
officials say no village in Syria has been deprived of bread.
At a private bakery near the rebel-controlled town of
Sahara, baker Abu Adnan is surrounded by dozens of men and women
jostling to get bread that has just arrived from a bakery in a
nearby town that now serves several villages.
"For God's sake ... everyone, just one loaf," Adnan shouts.
Despite long bread queues, prices have barely gone up for a
loaf of Arabic bread, on sale for a heavily subsidised 15
pounds.
In a tacit agreement with the government, rebels have not
sought to take control of 36 state-owned silos spread across the
country that remain in government hands.
"No one has an interest, whether it's a pro-government or
opposition ... in the end everyone wants to eat bread," said the
senior grains official in Damascus.