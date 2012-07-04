By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, July 4 In a drab state-owned supermarket
in the heart of the Damascus suburb of Midan, Nazeer Khatib's
shopping trolley is packed with everything from Thai rice to a
Chinese-made electric fruit mixer, all on sale at prices far
lower than in shops nearby.
"I never used to go to the state consumer cooperative but
now it really helps me get at least 30 percent less on essential
items including my rations of rice and sugar," said Nazeer.
A father of six, Nazeer is now living on paltry savings
since his small carpentry business was burnt down last month in
Harasta, a suburb that has been rocked by violence almost daily
since the outbreak of the uprising against President Bashar
al-Assad's regime 15 months ago.
For many low-wage earners, who make up the majority of
Syria's 20 million population, cheaper prices at state
supermarkets, reminiscent of those in the Soviet Union, offer
some reprieve from the economic fallout of the uprising, which
has hammered key hard currency revenues from oil and tourism and
sent the Syrian pound plunging.
A product of a 1960s nationalisation programme, state
supermarkets had lost some of their appeal after modest economic
liberalisation began in 2005, which boosted the variety of goods
available in private shops, spurring a consumer boom.
Now they are seeing a revival as the government is being
forced to roll back moves to a more market-oriented economy as
it tries to ease economic hardship for the poor and contain
social unrest.
"Economic policy is now subordinate to political priorities
and for the Assad regime this is retention of power," said one
senior Syrian businessman who serves on the board of several
quasi-government bodies.
The IMF forecast last September that the Syrian economy
would contract by 2 percent in 2011 and that it would grow this
year, but it has since excluded Syria from its Middle East/North
Africa forecasts due to the uncertain political situation.
Independent economists say the economic contraction has
deepened and large swathes of the country are now severed from
major industrial centres of production due to the fighting
between the Syrian army and rebel forces.
Plans to gradually remove government subsidies on items such
as petrol and electricity, announced before the uprising began
in a bid to ease pressure on government finances, are now being
reversed.
"We have reduced prices in our outlets between 15 to 25
percent in line with our policy of supplying basic items
especially foodstuffs," said Ahmad Ismail al-Kishek, manager of
a state-owned supermarket in Reef al-Sham area, a rural area on
the outskirts of the capital.
Subsidies will account for at least 30 percent of the record
$27 billion the government plans to spend this year, according
to its 2012 budget.
Economists and bankers say the government is drawing on its
foreign reserves and printing money to finance a budget deficit,
which is officially projected to rise sharply to around $6.7
billion this year, due to falling tax and customs revenues and
the cost of subsidizing energy.
Inflation now stands at around 30 percent, economists say.
RISING DEFICIT
Since the unrest began in March 2011 , the authorities have
also stepped up a nationwide crackdown on unscrupulous traders
who resell heavily subsidised cooking gas and diesel at three to
four times the official price in a flourishing black market.
As well as capping consumer prices, the government has
intervened through state banks to preserve scarce foreign
currency, by limiting the financing of imports and intervening
more aggressively to prop up the Syrian pound, which lost as
much as 30 percent of its value since the uprising.
Economic liberalisation had opened the country to foreign
banks, external investment and tourism and encouraged Gulf
investors to pour millions of dollars into real estate projects.
Today the private sector is struggling.
"Private sector activity is down so they are trying to
reduce the impact on the economy by spending more and
increasingly will become more indebted," said one senior banker
in Damascus, who requested anonymity.
Foreign exchange reserves reached a peak of around $18
billion before the crisis but have fallen sharply in the past
year as the government has drawn on them to support the economy,
according to bankers familiar with central bank thinking.
President Assad, in a speech to his newly appointed
government last month, praised the role of the public sector and
said the government's priority was to tackle real economic
grievances.
"Especially in this current situation it has been proven
that the public sector is necessary for Syria in all aspects,"
Assad said, adding that socially driven policies were crucial to
end the uprising.
Many Syrians say economic liberalisation enriched oligarchs
close to the Assad family. But the government's retreat from
reform is worrying businessmen, who have long blamed public
sector inefficiency, bureaucracy and rampant corruption for
stifling the private sector.
The appointment of veteran communist Qadril Jamil, who has a
doctorate from Moscow state university, to the new post of
deputy prime minister for economic affairs and minister of
int ernational trade and consumer protection, along with new
finance minister, Mohammad al-Jleilati, who also studied in
Russia during the Soviet era, are further cause for concern
among reform-minded businessmen.
The government has already raised public sector wages
substantially in the past year, adding to the budget deficit,
and Jamil has stressed the need to raise minimum wages.
TRADE WITH RUSSIA SURGES
Sanctions imposed by Western governments against the central
bank, the main state-owned commercial bank and companies owned
by the Assad family have forced Syria to become more self
sufficient in the past year. By de f ault that has helped some
local industries that had been hit by a flood of cheap Turkish
goods under a free-trade deal introduced in 2007.
Many Syrian businesses however are hesitant to invest while
the political and economic climate is so uncertain. The
government says it wants to q u ickly push through an investment
law that would reintroduce incentives and tax breaks repealed in
2007, in a bid to encourage inv e stment.
Sanctions have also pushed Damascus to foster greater trade
ties with Russia. Syrian officials say bilateral trade nearly
doubled last year to $2 billion as Syria imported wheat,
machinery and other goods from Russia that it used to buy from
Western countries.
It has also secured barter deals with Iran to import diesel
and other energy needs in exchange for Syrian goods such as
textiles and foodstuffs.
"They are short-term fixes rather than a product of
socialist economic strategies," said one Damascus-based banker,
who did not wish to be named.
"The authorities realize that the economy's collapse could
speed the regime's downfall so they are doing everything
possible to prevent that - even at the cost of piling up a
massive deficit, which no one really knows the size of except
those in the close circle around the regime," he said.
