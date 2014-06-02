* Triumphant Assad will be re-elected president this week
* Assad recaptures lost territory, consolidates his power
* US officials privately concede Assad is not going anywhere
* Assad contemplates retaking the whole country after
election
By Samia Nakhoul
BEIRUT, June 1 It was not so long ago that
Bashar al-Assad's enemies thought he was finished.
In the summer of 2012, the rebels were not just at the gates
of Damascus, but inside the capital, preying on Assad's harried
forces.
His government had lost big chunks of Syria's territory and
a string of strategic towns, and a small number of loyal and
tested army units were rotating around the country in an
exhausting attempt to hold back rebel advances on many fronts.
Not any longer.
Now, even as the United States seeks to increase aid and
training to moderate rebels to fight Assad's forces, U.S.
officials privately concede Assad isn't going anywhere soon.
Buoyed by a sequence of victories over the past year, won in
large part through Iran and Hezbollah, its Lebanese paramilitary
proxy, Assad will be elected president this week for a third
seven-year term, symbolically contested by selected opponents
playing walk-on roles to pad out the main drama.
The old Syria - at its core a security state run by the
Assad clan, their Alawite allies and selected partners from
other minorities and the Sunni majority - is reasserting itself.
Assad himself, who had almost dropped out of sight and, on
the rare occasions he did appear in public, looked troubled and
strained, has re-emerged looking relaxed, confident and smart as
he gets out and about, campaigning with his wife, Asma.
TRIUMPHALISM
There is a note of triumphalism when he speaks, a sense that
the tide of the crisis, that began as a popular revolt against
his rule, has turned in his favour.
Despite the loss of 160,000 lives and the displacement of 10
million Syrians, the shattering of cities like Homs and Aleppo
and wholesale destruction of infrastructure and the economy,
Assad proclaims Syria will become again what it once was.
During a visit to the ancient Christian town of Maaloula on
Easter Sunday, after it had been recaptured from rebels, he told
soldiers: "We will remain steadfast and bring security back to
Syria and defeat terrorism. We will hit them with an iron fist
and Syria will return to how it was."
"The battle may be long but we're not afraid; Syria has been
like that all its life," he said on another stop at nearby Ain
al-Tina. "As long as we're together...we'll rebuild it. However
much they destroy we will rebuild and make it even better."
Such is his confidence that he is contemplating retaking the
whole country after the presidential election, according to a
Lebanese political ally who sees him regularly.
Having regained control of a chain of cities up the
north-south backbone of the country, secured his grip on the
north-west coast and Alawite heartland, and cleared rebels away
from Lebanon's border, he is mulling a new offensive against
Aleppo, before pushing right up to the northern frontier with
Turkey.
According to the Lebanese ally he would leave parts of
eastern Syria that are connected to the insurgency in western
Iraq under the control of al-Qaeda-linked jihadis - fitting
Assad's contention he is fighting foreign-inspired terrorists.
This would also send a warning to Western and Arab
supporters of the mainstream rebels that getting rid of him
opens the gate to Sunni extremists.
REASSERTING CONTROL
Diplomats close to Assad acknowledge that part of his
strategy has been to overlook the presence of the Islamic State
of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), an al-Qaeda division led by
foreign jihadists, who have been fighting the moderate rebels -
the first to rise up against the Syrian leader's rule.
"It's a logical strategy. Why attack ISIL if ISIL is
attacking your enemy?," one Arab diplomat said.
But Assad will eventually retake even the east, the Lebanese
ally confidently predicts, citing the Algerian state's long and
bloody campaign to eradicate Islamist insurgents in the 1990s.
"It will take time but Algeria lasted seven to eight years
until the government purged the country and regained control,"
he said.
Yet, seductive though this scenario may be to the loyalist
camp, Assad has returned from the brink only because powerful
foreign allies - Iran, Hezbollah, and Iranian-trained Iraqi
militias on the ground and Russia in the UN Security Council -
have intervened decisively as the US, Europeans and Arabs have
mirrored the indecision and muddle of Syria's rebel opposition.
"Assad has not won, Assad has survived," says Fawaz Gerges,
a Middle East expert at the London School of Economics. "There
is a big difference between weathering the violent storm and
basically defeating the opposition."
"Both in his discourse and his image he projects much more
confidence, he is much more at ease, he projects a narrative of
victory," Gerges says. "The truth is that al Qaeda has damaged
the opposition and has strengthened Assad's hand."
"But the fact is the opposition is divided but not defeated
yet. You have between 70,000 and 100,000 fighters and we have to
wait and see how the opposition, and how the United States,
Western powers and regional allies play their cards."
PYRRHIC VICTORY?
Lebanese columnist Sarkis Naoum, a Syria expert who from the
start predicted a long conflict, says Assad has won "the first
half" of the conflict. "It is a pyrrhic victory. The scale is on
Bashar and Iran's side now but for sure Bashar won't be able to
win the overall war."
While there are indications that the U.S. and its allies are
beginning to worry more about an al-Qaeda revival in Syria than
about removing Assad, Western diplomats say, there is also
evidence Washington is encouraging Saudi Arabia to provide
selected rebel units with more sophisticated anti-tank weapons
and Qatar to upgrade their skills with military training.
U.S. President Barack Obama, facing criticism that he has
been passive and indecisive on Syria, said last week that he
would work with Congress to "ramp up support for those in the
Syrian opposition who offer the best alternative to terrorists
and brutal dictators" but he offered no specifics.
While Obama and Congress deliberate, the dominant fear
remains the absence of a credible alternative to take over power
from Assad, whose family has ruled Syria ruthlessly for over 40
years. Instead, they see a scenario under which the country of
23 million people may go the way of Iraq or Libya.
At home, Assad is fond of telling foreign journalists that
he and his wife continue to move around Damascus freely and
without personal security. But locals say that has not happened
since the uprising erupted in March 2011.
Security surrounding Assad's movements is so tight that even
at official ceremonies, it is not clear if the footage shot is
of the same day or a previous day, they say.
One close observer noted that Assad doesn't tell his guards
in advance about his movements. "He suddenly emerges and they
run after him to follow movement orders on the spot," he said.
CLOSE TO HOME
Mortars continuously hit close to Assad's private residence
in Damascus, residents who live in the area say.
During a recent mortar barrage that came unusually close to
his residence, neighbours say they saw several cars with
darkened windows leave from a basement.
"It was so fast, almost instantaneous. We heard the mortar
blast, which we felt in our home. It shook our windows. And by
the time I walked up to the window to see what was happening, I
saw maybe 10 cars leave from his residence, one after the other,
all of them in a big hurry," one resident said.
Locals along the Syrian coast say Assad and his family have
not been to their summer residence for at least two years.
Western diplomats say that about a year into the uprising,
"Assad must have gotten advice from his friends not to leave
Damascus as it is the ultimate prize for the rebels".
Under all scenarios, experts say a military solution to oust
Assad is out of the question and, barring an assassination, a
nuclear deal between Iran and major powers could in the
long-term be the only way forward to usher a post-Assad order.
"He's staying until someone puts a bullet in his head or
until the regional equation changes and this won't happen until
a nuclear deal is reached," said the Arab diplomat.
Another diplomat with close links to Assad admitted that the
president, 48, is the man of the moment but not the future.
"He's not perfect, and he could be more flexible on
humanitarian issues. Besides, he won't be around forever, and
Syria will eventually move forward. But for now, he's the better
of the two choices," the diplomat said.
But die-hard loyalists close to Iran strongly believe Tehran
will stand by its friend, whose alliance is a vital land bridge
giving the non-Arab Persian state access to Hezbollah, its proxy
militia fighting Israel from Lebanon.
"God forbid when his situation was worse than this, the
Iranians did not give him up, they won't now."
(Additional reporting by a correspondent in Damascus and
Dominic Evans in Beirut; editing by Janet McBride)