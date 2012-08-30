DUBAI Aug 30 Etihad Airways, one of the United Arab Emirates' flag carriers, said on Thursday it had suspended flights to Damascus until further notice because of security concerns.

"The decision, while not taken lightly, has been made due to the deteriorating security position in Syria," a statement by the airline said.

The website of the UAE's other flag carrier, Emirates , says flights to Damascus remain operational. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by David Holmes)