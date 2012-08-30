UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
DUBAI Aug 30 Etihad Airways, one of the United Arab Emirates' flag carriers, said on Thursday it had suspended flights to Damascus until further notice because of security concerns.
"The decision, while not taken lightly, has been made due to the deteriorating security position in Syria," a statement by the airline said.
The website of the UAE's other flag carrier, Emirates , says flights to Damascus remain operational. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by David Holmes)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders