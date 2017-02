BRUSSELS Dec 1 European Union governments agreed on Thursday to ratchet up pressure on Syria by adding 11 entities and 12 people to its sanctions list, an EU official said.

The list of names will become public as early as Friday and while details were not immediately available, diplomats have said Syrian state oil company General Petroleum Corporation (GPC) would be among those targeted.

The measures are part of a broader EU push to increase pressure on the government of President Bashar al-Assad over a violent crackdown on pro-democracy protests. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak)